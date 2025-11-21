Horoscope today [November 21, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Your daily horoscope for 21 November 2025 is here. From career gains and financial luck to family harmony and confidence boosts, here’s what the stars have planned for every zodiac sign today.

New Delhi:

Today is Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, and it is Friday. Pratipada Tithi will last until 2:48 PM. Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga will be effective until 1:56 PM, and Anuradha Nakshatra will also last until 1:56 PM. This day will be excellent for Aries, Taurus, and several other zodiac signs. Career growth is likely, and financial stability will improve.

Here is a detailed horoscope for today:

Aries horoscope today

Students will need to work hard to achieve success, but success is certain. You may meet an old friend. Business expansion is likely, though minor fluctuations may occur. At work, senior officials and colleagues will fully support you. You may make important decisions regarding property. A new job could bring complete changes to your daily routine. This is a good time to resolve relationships and enjoy past happy moments. Travel related to financial matters will be successful.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus horoscope today

Focusing on your work will lead to increased income. Hard work is the key to success. Decisions regarding financial matters should be postponed for some time. This is an ideal period to participate in competitions. You will perform well at work. Long-standing problems may find a solution. Students may face difficulties in their studies, but have strong chances of success in exams or competitions. Happiness and enthusiasm will remain in your mind, and your social status and respect will increase.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

It may be a little challenging to bring joy and unity within your family, but you will succeed. Facing situations without support from others will be beneficial for you. Take a short break to spend time with family. Children and other family members will rely on you to resolve their issues. Success is assured today.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. The day will mostly be spent on personal activities. Fortune is with you. Promotion or recognition at work is likely, and new business opportunities may arise. Those seeking jobs will find success. Your work in the office will be commendable. You may recover lost money or misplaced items. Family relationships will strengthen, and guests may visit. Friends may assist you financially.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Leo horoscope today

Results of exams or tests you’ve been waiting for may be received today, favouring your. Avoid attempting a job change. Investments are not ideal; while income may increase, expenses will also rise. Fortune supports you today, and career gains will bring happiness. Your income may increase. Happiness and enthusiasm will fill your mind, and your social standing will rise. Travel related to property matters is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo horoscope today

Good news will bring joy. You may draft a beneficial plan. Time will be spent on special studies. Joy will be experienced. Your oratory skills will lead to success. Long-awaited work will progress. Peace of mind will be felt. Efforts to clear debts will succeed. Be cautious in your career. Your speech and intellect will open new paths. Plans for new work will be made. Spiritual growth is indicated. Enjoyment will arise from overcoming struggles. Family happiness will increase, and social and political prestige will rise.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Libra horoscope today

Pending money will be received. Happiness in children is indicated. Financial status will improve. Career satisfaction is likely. Contacts from abroad may prove beneficial. Stubbornness may increase the number of your opponents. Family love and joy will increase. Plans for a new vehicle may be made. Success in long-awaited work is possible. Advice from an expert will help open profitable avenues. Courage and humility will bring positive changes in circumstances. Enjoyment of luxury items is indicated today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Efforts to improve career performance will bear fruit. Promises will raise hope. Innovative ideas will open new doors. Reputation will improve. Courage will be boosted. Assistance from someone will help you clear your debts. Determination and innovative thinking will bring financial prosperity. Government support and recognition are possible. Mother’s support will bring peace of mind. Focusing on new projects beyond previous performance will feel rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

Humility will pave the way for gains. Old investments may fetch good returns. Contact with an old friend will bring joy. Take care of your health. Enjoy the benefits of a favourable day. Time to resolve potential problems is limited. Today is suitable for buying a new vehicle. You will be optimistic and sociable. Opportunities to meet influential people are likely. Use today for career advancement and personal lifestyle improvement. Strengthen your activities through focused effort.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

Fortune will fully support you today. Those considering a job change will find the timing favourable. Gifts and respect will increase. Government support is indicated. Progress in livelihood is expected. Personal relationships will deepen. Family life will be pleasant. Business problems will be resolved. Contacts with influential people are possible. Avoid hasty decisions. Children will focus on their studies. Wealth and prosperity are indicated. Completing work honestly will increase respect.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today

You will feel energetic and active in two areas of life. Progress in life will shine in all matters. Family life will be happy. Financially, you will be strong. An increase in household items is indicated. Social prestige will rise. Business may yield significant profits. This is a good time financially, but remain vigilant about income. Important investment decisions should be postponed. Mutual respect and trust are needed to maintain affectionate relationships. Your personality will attract others.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be filled with new energy. For business gains, assistance from someone will be necessary. Avoid disputes to focus on work. Opportunities to showcase your skills will arise. Businesspeople will earn well, improving their financial status. Students will have a good day, making new friends at college. Financial success is likely today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")