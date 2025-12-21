Horoscope today [December 21, 2025]: What the stars say for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, December 21, 2025: Acharya Indu Prakash explains daily predictions, lucky colour and number for Aries to Pisces, covering career, money and relationships.

Today’s horoscope for December 21, 2025: Today is Sunday, and it is the Udaya Tithi of Pratipada of the Paush Shukla Paksha. The Pratipada Tithi will remain in effect until 9:12 am today, after which the Dwitiya Tithi will begin. The Vriddhi Yoga will remain until 4:36 pm this evening. Along with this, the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will stay in effect until 3:36 am late at night.

Acharya Indu Prakash explains how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs, along with today’s lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day for you. You will actively contribute to social work. There are strong chances of gains, and for contractors, the day is especially auspicious. You may receive new tenders, or a previously stalled tender could be revived. Advice from seniors will work in your favour today. Speak thoughtfully with everyone and avoid unnecessary arguments. With positive thinking, you will overcome difficulties and complete your tasks. Negative thoughts will not trouble you today. You may feel slightly disappointed by your children’s behaviour. There are chances of travelling abroad with family members.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Any task you begin today will be completed smoothly. People of this sign will receive a positive response from seniors at the workplace, and promotion is also possible. It is a good day for students, although you may face some difficulty in studies, which will be resolved with friends’ help. You will succeed in making positive decisions. Businesspersons should avoid purchasing iron-related items today, as losses are possible. Seek parents’ advice before starting new ventures.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini horoscope today

Today, your focus will be on political and social activities. Pleasant travel related to political matters is indicated. Daily tasks will be completed on time and may bring benefits. The day is favourable for career growth, although you may have to work harder than usual. Students are likely to receive support and success in their studies. Pay attention to your health and avoid spicy food. You will connect with people in your circle and engage in good deeds, which will benefit you in the future. Shopkeepers may earn higher profits than usual today.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be filled with happiness. You may gain significantly from business. However, be cautious about your health and prefer home-cooked food. For engineers of this sign, the day is favourable. Women may gift new clothes to their husbands, strengthening mutual affection. You may also give gifts to loved ones. At the office, your boss may appreciate your work and give you a gift. Juniors will be keen to learn from you.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Leo horoscope today

Your inclination will be towards spirituality today. You may visit a temple with family members. For writers, the day is beneficial, with sudden opportunities for success. You may receive gifts from relatives. Tasks you plan to undertake are likely to be completed successfully. Friends will fully support you in accomplishing your work. Be prepared for new challenges. Feeding gram flour laddoos to your spouse is advised, as it will enhance harmony in your married life.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day for you. Financial transactions will bring gains. For businesspersons, the day will be average, with some obstacles in completing tasks, which you will overcome with positive thinking. You may mend strained relationships through conversation. Relief from a long-standing health issue is possible. Employees will receive a positive response at work. Students will have a good day. Advice from an elder sibling will prove helpful in completing office-related tasks.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Libra horoscope today

Luck will fully support you today. Try to avoid negative thoughts. You will remain engaged in family matters, and your financial position will be strong. People associated with music may get an opportunity to sing at a show, leading to a small celebration at home. Plans to go out with old friends may be made. It is a favourable day for romantic relationships. You may go to watch a film with your spouse. There are strong chances of business growth, possibly doubling profits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

If you are planning to start a new business, today is suitable. Students will be able to concentrate better on studies. You will try to handle several tasks wisely, and with patience and self-control, success is likely. Avoid talking on the phone while driving. You may purchase a new vehicle today and could get it in your preferred colour. Decisions taken today are likely to be beneficial. You will be more practical than emotional.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

With a positive outlook, important tasks will be completed. You may discover new ways of handling work. Relationships with friends will improve. Interest in material comforts may increase. Paying attention to employees in business will prove beneficial. Health will remain better than before. Completion of pending tasks may bring financial gains. It is a good day for students. Your financial situation may stabilise. Due to your practical behaviour, you may receive respect from senior officials. You may feel a sense of curiosity today and display generosity towards others.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

You will remain busy with friends and family today. You may be entrusted with the responsibility for an important task. Planning for the upcoming work is likely. You may sign a business deal that brings significant benefits. Be cautious while renewing agreements at work. There are chances of gaining respect in society. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals. Married people should maintain mutual understanding to avoid conflict. Something may trouble you today, but meeting friends will ease your concerns. Meditation will help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

There are chances of financial gains from daily work, along with support from your partner. You may think about contributing to social causes. You will focus on resolving pending financial matters. Interest will grow in completing stalled tasks, and you will succeed in doing so. Harmony with your spouse will maintain peace at home. You will focus on auspicious activities. Completing financial transactions today will be beneficial. Major decisions related to property or assets may be taken, and success is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces horoscope today

You will have new and positive ideas regarding finances. You may take additional steps to increase your income at work. Consider new business offers carefully, as profits are possible. You will take a keen interest in family matters. You may succeed in improving a strained relationship. Good news is likely. Seek advice from others regarding employment matters. Discussions about a major project may take place with someone.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show 'Bhavishyavani')