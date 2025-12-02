Horoscope today [December 2, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs A new day brings new energy. Here’s your warm, simple and clear horoscope for 2 December 2025, covering love, work, family and the little shifts that shape your day. Take what resonates, breathe, and move gently.

On this Tuesday, the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha sets a spiritually charged tone for the day. The Dwadashi Tithi will remain in effect until 3:58 PM. Devotees will observe the Akhand Dwadashi Vrat today. The Vareeyan Yoga will stay active until 9:08 PM, while the Ashwini Nakshatra will be in place until 8:52 PM. The day also marks the observance of the Bhaum Pradosh Vrat. Here’s a detailed look at what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign.

Aries horoscope today

Your day looks positive. You may need to travel for work, and the results of this trip will benefit you in the future. Avoid leaving any government-related tasks incomplete due to carelessness, as it may result in penalties. Those looking for a part-time job have favourable chances today. Keep your official documents organised. You will not let emotions become a weakness. You may plan a religious trip, which is likely to be pleasant. You could also receive recognition for something noteworthy you accomplish today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. A task you’ve been striving to complete for days will finally be accomplished, bringing mental peace. You may share something personal with someone who will genuinely understand your perspective. You’ll be inclined towards social or religious activities and will complete them as desired. Those in jobs may receive good news about a transfer or promotion. You may also be honoured today for past community work. Married life will be harmonious.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

This is a favourable day for you. You may help a friend financially. It’s a good time to work with full focus and effort, as success is on the way. Good health will inspire creativity. Couples may go out for dinner. Stay mindful of your health. You will participate in an important meeting and succeed. Those active on social media may connect with someone who brings opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer horoscope today

The day brings joyful moments. You may help someone in need, which will give you emotional satisfaction. Those involved in sports will get an opportunity to learn more from their coach. You may take on an adventurous activity and receive appreciation. Family members will support you in completing daily tasks. You’ll make an effort to understand changing relationships. Your work may be praised in the office, and juniors may approach you to learn. Expect a fun-filled day.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 3

Leo horoscope today

Your day brings new happiness. Your good judgment will help you succeed. Taking family advice before making a decision will be beneficial. A peaceful office environment will help you improve your work methods. Your bond with your partner will be strong today. Students will stay focused on their studies. A busy schedule may affect your health, so pay attention to your diet. You will spend memorable moments with your spouse. Students may receive good news.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Your day will be favourable. You may meet someone who helps resolve a long-standing issue. You’ll leave old matters behind and shift your focus to new things. You may spend quality time with family, bringing happiness. Marital harmony will prevail. You may decide to add exercise to your daily routine. Couples may plan a long drive. Make sure to carry essential items if heading out.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

Libra horoscope today

Today brings a new direction to your life. Your financial situation will remain strong. Support from your parents will boost your enthusiasm. You’ll feel proud of your children’s achievements, and their confidence will rise. Take out some time from your busy routine for spiritual practice, as it may help things fall into place. Loved ones will amplify your joy. New opportunities may arise at work.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

Your day will be rewarding. Those in the organic food business will gain profits. Set laziness aside, as it’s a good day for new initiatives. People working in social service will have a busy day filled with meaningful work. Long-standing family issues may be resolved today. Offer flowers at a temple—auspicious outcomes are likely. Use your time wisely for maximum benefit. Avoid dwelling on old matters.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today

Expect a wonderful day. You may visit a friend’s home for dinner, where you’ll enjoy a cheerful atmosphere. Businesspeople will see improvements in their finances. Students may make new friends at college. You’ll use new techniques to complete tasks efficiently. Those in politics may receive recognition or even a higher post.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today

Your day will go well. Women interested in starting a business will receive full family support. Some hidden rivals may try to create obstacles, but your positive approach will keep you strong and lead to success. Due to the weather, you may experience slight health fluctuations, so take care of yourself and your partner. Light a mustard oil lamp outside your door in the evening for auspicious results.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

Your day will begin on a positive note. Finishing office work on time will bring peace of mind, and you may set new work targets. Students preparing for competitive exams will benefit from strong teacher support. You’ll make sure no one faces problems because of you. You may plan an outing with friends. It’s a good day for business-related tasks. You’ll approach everything with patience and clarity.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces horoscope today

Your day will be pleasant. Students will complete their projects. Those appearing for interviews have strong chances of success. Friends will support you financially, helping ease any concerns. Those dealing with neurological issues may consult a specialist and receive relief soon. Professional life will improve with your inner strength. For business owners, the day will be moderate.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

