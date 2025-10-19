Horoscope today [October 19, 2025]: Narak Chaturdashi brings faith, light and luck for all zodiac signs Horoscope Today (19 October 2025): With Narak Chaturdashi and Hanuman Jayanti falling on the same day, cosmic energy feels charged with faith and renewal. From Aries to Pisces, find out what the planets foretell for your love life, career, and fortune this Sunday.

Today marks the Kartik Krishna Paksha Trayodashi Tithi, and it falls on a Sunday. The Trayodashi Tithi will remain until 1:52 pm, after which the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin. Additionally, Narak Chaturdashi is being observed today. The Indra Yoga will continue till 2:05 am late at night, and the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain effective till 5:50 pm.

It is also an auspicious day as it coincides with Shri Hanuman Jayanti. Let’s look at how today’s planetary influences will affect each zodiac sign.

Aries

Today will bring you success and satisfaction. A profitable journey may be completed. Though your busy schedule might keep you away from home, you’ll manage to accomplish several important tasks. Be cautious while handling financial transactions, and avoid making major business decisions today. Much of your time will go into outdoor work and professional commitments, but the travel you undertake for work will prove beneficial. You might learn something surprising that catches you off guard, and ongoing issues in your married life will begin to resolve.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Taurus

A positive and productive day awaits you. You may participate in a religious or spiritual event. Seeking advice or holding discussions before making decisions will be advantageous. You’ll think deeply about your relationships and future plans. A family-related issue may find resolution, and renewed efforts will bring success. You’ll be emotionally sensitive and considerate towards others’ needs. Work will flow smoothly and with focus.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Gemini

A favourable day is in store. Whatever task you begin today will be completed on time. New career opportunities will emerge, and those planning to start a business will receive support from their elder siblings. Commerce students will benefit from their teachers’ guidance, particularly in marketing concepts. Take time out for your children, shared moments will refresh your mind and strengthen bonds.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Cancer

A smooth and rewarding day awaits. With the help of elders, you’ll successfully complete an important task. A relative may bring good news. Your spouse will make an effort to understand you better, strengthening your bond. Participating in social activities will uplift your mood. You may plan a movie at home with your siblings or meet an influential person who could prove helpful. There will be a sense of celebration and harmony in your household.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

Leo

Your day will be filled with enthusiasm and energy. You’ll build friendly relations with influential people, and your hard work will bring rewarding outcomes. Avoid taking emotional decisions and adopt a practical approach to achieve success. Don’t let negative thoughts affect your confidence; trust in your abilities. Gradually, circumstances will turn in your favour. Your performance at work will also earn appreciation from colleagues and seniors.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Virgo

A bright and progressive day lies ahead. You’ll get the chance to express your opinions freely at home, and others will appreciate your ideas. Your financial condition will strengthen. You may decorate your home for the festive season. Control your speech and avoid unnecessary insistence during discussions. Taking part in social or community work will earn you respect. Your decision-making abilities will be strong, and your partner’s support will further empower you. Students should avoid overthinking and focus on their studies for better results.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Libra

A cheerful and prosperous day. Routine tasks might take extra time, but outcomes will be positive. Take your elders’ advice before investing money in a business. Parents will fulfil their children’s wishes. Those planning to start a new business should conduct market analysis before beginning. You’ll handle new responsibilities efficiently and earn appreciation. Artists and creative professionals will gain good financial rewards. Respecting elders will attract prosperity.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio

A productive day for progress and opportunity. New job offers or employment opportunities may come your way. Maintain good coordination with colleagues and avoid unnecessary arguments. You may plan a visit to a religious place with your family. A chance to learn a new skill could bring long-term benefits. You’re likely to succeed in legal matters today, and your work will be recognised socially. People will appreciate your cooperative and balanced nature.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius

A joyful day filled with success and clarity. Trusting your hard work and maintaining focus will lead to positive outcomes. Past misunderstandings with siblings will clear up, and long-standing worries will ease. Financial improvement is likely, and you’ll plan or participate in a religious event with your parents. Health will remain strong, and happy moments with your spouse will brighten your day.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn

You’ll feel inspired and confident today. People will seek your advice and value your opinion. Your reputation at work will strengthen, and you might connect with someone influential. Financial gains are likely, and new income sources may open up. Children will be cheerful and creative, while good health will keep their energy high. An evening plan with friends will make the day more enjoyable. Those in the medical or pharmaceutical field may see higher profits today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius

A promising day full of motivation. You’ll plan steps for a better future and strengthen family ties. Married and family relationships will deepen, while singles may receive a marriage proposal. A friend or business partner could suggest a profitable idea. Those living away from home may plan a visit to their ancestral house. Couples will enjoy a harmonious day, and the success of their children will bring pride and happiness.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Pisces

A busy yet productive day. Challenges may arise due to interference from outsiders in business, so monitor work personally. Your positive mindset will help you perform well and gain steady benefits. Spending time in spiritual or religious places will bring peace of mind. The day is favourable overall, and your plans will progress smoothly. You may even plan a family ceremony or an auspicious event that brings joy to your home.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2