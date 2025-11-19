Horoscope today [November 19, 2025]: Daily predictions for Aries to Pisces Horoscope today, 19 November 2025: Today is Margashirsha Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi and Amavasya for Shraddha. Swati and Vishakha Nakshatra bring mixed results. See how this powerful combination will influence your zodiac sign, from Aries to Pisces, in love, work and home life.

Today is Margashirsha Krishna Paksha Udaya Tithi Chaturdashi and Wednesday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will last until 9:44 AM, after which the Amavasya Tithi will begin. The auspicious Sauabhagya Yoga will be in effect until 9 AM, followed by Shobhan Yoga. Swati Nakshatra will prevail until 7:59 AM, after which Vishakha Nakshatra will take over. Additionally, today is Amavasya for Shraddha.

Let us now see how today will be for each zodiac sign

Aries horoscope today

Today, you may have a new idea for your work, and you can start acting on it immediately. However, by the end of the day, you may feel that some tasks remain incomplete, causing a bit of stress. Plan your work carefully beforehand. Spending the evening with your children will bring relief. You might get a good deal related to property.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Taurus horoscope today

Your hard work will help you meet your family’s expectations today. The day will be better than usual. You may succeed in an important task. Those connected with the media will have a favourable day. Relationships with your partner will remain strong, and you can plan an outing together. Your boss may appreciate your work at the office.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

You may face a few challenges from luck today. Avoid sharing personal matters with others, as someone could leak your official information. Focus carefully on your tasks. You could participate in social work. With sincere effort, you will find success. Students may receive good news, and their interest in studies may increase. Be cautious while making financial decisions.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Cancer horoscope today

Today, most of your planned tasks will be accomplished, and your day will be productive. Many opportunities may prove beneficial. You may consider investing in a new business. Married individuals will have a supportive partner. You will remain energetic at work. Your educational pursuits will yield results, and if preparing for medical competitions, your efforts will soon bring success. Additional sources of income will strengthen your bank balance.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Leo horoscope today

Your day will be positive. Completing unfinished tasks today may bring them to a close. You will feel confident. Opportunities for career growth may arise. Students who plan and prepare will find good prospects for advancement. Spending time with family will improve relationships. There may be new contracts in business.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

Your day will be mixed. Business-related travel may be necessary. Be polite in conversations, as it will positively influence others. If you are a builder, invest cautiously. Prepare a work plan before starting any project to ensure success. You may feel a bit tired, and changes in lifestyle could be necessary.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Libra horoscope today

Your increased confidence will help you succeed in important tasks. The day will be favourable. With the support of your parents, your business may expand. Financially, your position will remain strong. You may get entertainment opportunities, and children may insist on playing games with you. Educational achievements are likely, and people will appreciate your work. Workplace relations will be positive, and meeting new people will prove beneficial. Career opportunities may open up.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Scorpio horoscope today

Today, there may be new changes in your life. You could receive good news in business. You may meet an old friend. You may also plan an outing with your spouse. Relationships will improve. Focus on your goals, as help from others can aid your progress. Health will be good, and children will bring joy.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today

Work conditions will improve today, and you will feel healthy. You may visit a religious place with your spouse, strengthening your relationship. Your financial position will remain strong. Parents will be pleased with your efforts, and their support will aid your work. Teachers will support students in achieving better results. Your efforts to expand your business will succeed.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn horoscope today

Your day will be ordinary. Advice from your spouse will be helpful at work. Handle financial matters wisely. Implementing new projects in business may prove beneficial. Parents' health may improve. Avoid arguments with colleagues at work, as situations may turn unfavourable. Maintaining good relations with officials and friends may help you.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today

Your day will be favourable. Luck will be on your side, and your financial situation will be strong. You may gain financially from business. You may meet someone who will benefit you in the future. Your creativity will impress others, and your relatives will support you. Marital conditions will be favourable, and your spouse will value your feelings.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Pisces horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. You may get good opportunities to improve your life. Good news may come from your children. You may make important decisions regarding household matters. Family life will remain peaceful. Office issues may be resolved today. You may need to travel to another city for work. You may get opportunities to connect with new business contacts.



Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

