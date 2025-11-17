Horoscope today [November 17, 2025]: Daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs Daily horoscope for 17 November 2025: From Aries and Taurus to Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Pisces, see how today can shape your mood, work, money and relationships. Know which signs feel blessed, who should control expenses, and where family bonds and career gains grow stronger.

Today is Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha and it is Monday. Trayodashi Tithi will last the entire day and night until tomorrow at 7:13 AM. The Ayushman Yoga will also prevail throughout the day and night until tomorrow at 8:09 AM. In addition, Chitra Nakshatra will remain effective until tomorrow at 5:02 AM.

Furthermore, today is Som Pradosh Vrat. Let us now see how today will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries horoscope today

Aries natives, today will be a favourable day for you. You will enjoy divine blessings and accomplish good deeds. Emotionally, your mind will feel strong. You may engage in charitable acts and assist a colleague or friend, bringing you great satisfaction. The grace of God will remain upon you. For those in business, today will be very auspicious, and any efforts to expand your business may yield profit. You will feel satisfied with your children, and the blessings of elders will remain with you.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus horoscope today

Taurus natives, your day will be fairly average. Any ongoing disputes with your spouse may be resolved today. You might feel a little concerned about a family member’s health and will take extra care of your own. Business activities will remain normal; avoid making sudden changes. Focus on your work at your workplace and do not give any reason for complaints from your superiors. You may also organise a religious event at home and invite special guests.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini horoscope today

Gemini natives, today will be a good day. You will complete your tasks on time, which will satisfy you. Those working in social or political fields may gain recognition and prestige. A major achievement may boost your self-confidence. You will spend half of the day working, and the remaining time with family, which will please them.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer horoscope today

Cancer natives, today is golden for you. Be cautious with your expenditures and avoid unnecessary spending. Make a list of essential items before purchasing anything. Household expenses may become challenging. For those employed, today will be favourable; you may receive praise from seniors, which will make you happy. Your work will be appreciated by all. However, you may feel concerned about your children’s health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Leo horoscope today

Leo natives, today will be filled with new energy. If your mind has been troubled, spending time with your children may bring peace. Take care of your children’s health carefully. Today is also auspicious for purchasing property or shops, and your work may progress successfully.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Virgo natives, today will be excellent. You will efficiently manage your personal responsibilities. Politicians among you will receive public support, and your work will be appreciated. Family relationships will strengthen, and marital harmony will improve. Business sales may increase, improving your income. You will remain mentally and physically fit. Your partner may understand their mistakes and give the relationship a fresh chance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Libra horoscope today

Libra natives, today will be filled with happiness. Work may progress slowly, but friendships and family relations will be strong. You will be inclined to maintain harmony in your family, which will please you. A daughter’s good exam results will create a joyful family atmosphere. You will receive blessings from elders, and any incomplete tasks will be completed.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio horoscope today

Scorpio natives, today brings new hopes. Long-standing worries may be resolved. You may feel mentally disturbed due to the opinions of others or rumours. Students will be motivated to focus on studies, which will please the family. After work pressures, you will spend quality time with your spouse. Family members will cooperate with each other, and your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today

Sagittarius natives, today will be good. Be mindful of your words, maintaining a kind tone with others. Those suffering from digestive issues should avoid oily food. You will feel joy from your children and may discover new sources of income. Spend quality time with your partner to strengthen relationships. You will receive valuable guidance from elders, and friends will offer support.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn horoscope today

Capricorn natives, today will be ordinary. You may get the opportunity to participate in an important discussion. A close friend may discuss a special matter with you. Handle tasks with care, as expenses may exceed income. Marital satisfaction will increase, and travel plans will be successful. Students may be careless in their studies, and those planning to buy a vehicle may have to wait. Eye-related issues may require medical advice.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius horoscope today

Aquarius natives, today will be peaceful and happy. You will receive support from your children, and relationships will be harmonious. Construction work will be completed soon. Politically connected individuals will gain influence, and people will appreciate your work. You may receive news of a promotion, and maintain a good record at work. Marital disagreements will be resolved, and property deals may be finalised.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

Pisces natives, today will be excellent. Your hard work will lead to progress, and long-standing problems will end. Financial growth is likely. If you have been planning to buy a vehicle, today is favourable. Students will get support from friends, enhancing relationships. Marital harmony will improve.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")