Horoscope today, January 17, 2026: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, 17 January 2026: Check daily zodiac predictions for all 12 signs and understand how Mercury’s transit may influence health, career and relationships.

Today is Saturday, and it is the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh. The Chaturdashi tithi will remain until 12:04 am tonight. The Moola Nakshatra will prevail until 8:12 am, after which the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will begin. Additionally, Mercury transits into Capricorn at 10:23 am today.

Find out how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs and what impact Mercury’s transit will have on them.

Aries horoscope today

The day will be favourable. You will share your thoughts with your parents. Those studying away from home may get a chance to meet their family today. You may take part in a religious programme with your family, which will bring mental peace. Support from siblings will be available. You may receive good news through communication, creating a happy atmosphere at home. Your health will be better than before.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus horoscope today

This day will be average for you. Avoid negative thinking. Encourage your children to pursue their dreams. Pending payments are likely to be received. You may enjoy vehicle-related comfort. You will be able to manage your expenses well. Your spouse may surprise you with a gift. For people in the legal profession, the day looks favourable, and a case may be decided in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini horoscope today

The day will be excellent. Your dedication to work will move you closer to success. Spending time with an experienced individual will make you feel positive. A special task may be completed today. Trust your own efforts rather than depending on others. Planning a movie outing with your spouse will strengthen your bond, bringing happiness to married life.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

You will receive blessings from elders today. The day will be good for you. Use your judgement wisely to achieve positive results. Blessings from elders will boost your confidence and positivity. Auspicious news at home is likely, bringing marital happiness. Your polite nature will be appreciated. Avoid unnecessary stress. Students will need to work a little harder, but success is within reach.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Leo horoscope today

Mental stress will ease today. You will feel energetic and cheerful. Any work you undertake will be done with full dedication, offering new experiences. Mental confusion will reduce, keeping you content. Your social circle and reputation will grow. Support from a friend may be helpful. Avoid conflicts, as they could lead to trouble. Unexpected visits from relatives may alter your daily plans.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

The day will be favourable. Weather changes may cause minor health issues, so be cautious. Those involved in social service will gain recognition and support. Control your speech today. New employment opportunities may arise. Writers may receive good news, and their creative work will be appreciated.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Libra horoscope today

Your decisions will prove positive and beneficial. You will spend time serving your parents today. If dealing with land or property matters, ensure proper verification. A family entertainment trip may be planned, making children happy. Your decisions will bring good results. Students will find relief from academic challenges. Job seekers may receive a good opportunity.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Your income is likely to increase today. The day will be excellent. Young people should focus on studies and career for positive outcomes. Spend time with children to help resolve their problems. Be careful while handling paperwork. An increase in income will bring satisfaction, and the home environment will remain peaceful. You may go out for lunch with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day will support progress at work. Use your intelligence and skills to deal with challenges calmly. Spending time with practical and influential people may positively impact your personality. Follow the guidance of experienced elders. Your health will remain stable.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today

Health may fluctuate slightly today. Work on improving your behaviour, as impatience and impulsiveness may create issues. Seek advice from an experienced person before making major decisions. Minor health ups and downs are possible, so focus on exercise and diet. Some people may expect extra help from you, and you will meet their expectations.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

Working professionals will see good income. The day will be full of enthusiasm for Aquarians. Salaried individuals may enjoy good earnings. Property-related issues will be resolved after some effort. Relationships with relatives will improve. You may get the chance to help someone in need. Plans to visit a theme park with friends may bring enjoyment. Those involved in tailoring work will benefit financially.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces horoscope today

Good job opportunities are on the horizon. You will feel enthusiastic. Working professionals may receive good offers, along with a salary increase. Spend some time in solitude or at a spiritual place. Ongoing conflicts with siblings may be resolved with someone’s help. Businesses related to travel and tourism will see improvement. Increased workload may require overtime.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)