Horoscope today, January 16, 2026: Zodiac-wise predictions, lucky colour and lucky number Horoscope today: Read Aries to Pisces daily predictions along with lucky colour and lucky number. Astrological forecast by Acharya Indu Prakash for today.

New Delhi:

Today is Trayodashi Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Friday. Trayodashi Tithi will last until 10:22 PM tonight. Today is also Pradosh Vrat. Dhruva Yoga will be in effect until 9:07 PM. Moreover, Moola Nakshatra will prevail throughout the day and night until 8:12 AM tomorrow morning. Additionally, today marks the observance of Masik Shivratri Vrat.

Here’s what the day has in store for all twelve zodiac signs:

Aries horoscope today

Happiness will fill your married life today. If you plan to start something new, success is likely. Opportunities to advance in competitive fields will present themselves. Students should continue with their preparations. Matters related to property will be completed, bringing you joy. Your health will remain good. Those in politics may get a chance to participate in a social event today.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Taurus horoscope today

Today is likely to be excellent. Those who were previously facing health issues will feel relief. You may receive good news regarding a promotion at work. The atmosphere at home will be cheerful. Avoid focusing too much on minor matters to prevent complications. Health will remain fit. Work will hold your attention. Outstanding EMIs will be settled today. Civil engineers may begin a new project.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

You will have a wonderful day. You will handle your responsibilities well. Family members will appreciate your efforts. Harmony in married life will increase. Maintain good rapport in public or government matters. Past disagreements with your partner will end, allowing better understanding. Several opportunities for income may arise. Health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Cancer horoscope today

You will have a fantastic day. Listening to elders’ advice will be beneficial. Students preparing for competitive exams will see their hard work paying off soon. Electricians in this zodiac may enjoy good business profits. Marital life will remain harmonious. Social respect and status will increase, and your kind nature will be praised. Good news from children may arrive.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a good day. M.Tech students may struggle with a topic; seek guidance if needed. You will have a desire to try something new. Your financial situation will improve. You may acquire something you have been wanting. Digestive issues may be resolved, but avoid eating out. At work, you will strive to improve your image.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 9

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be a mixed day. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Friends will provide full support. You may meet new people at work and gain valuable information. Your married life will strengthen, and you can share your thoughts with your spouse. Those working away from home may get a chance to meet family. Students will find opportunities for success.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a good day. Private-sector employees may get a salary increment, improving financial stability. Family happiness will increase. You may plan a visit to a religious site. Don’t forget essential items for your needs. Family support will aid your decisions. Health and energy will remain high. You may visit the market to buy essentials and meet a friend.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Scorpio horoscope today

You will have a happy day. Your morale will increase, and hard work at work will bring success. You will be relieved from business stagnation. Sales will improve. You may host a party with friends. Positive changes in personality will occur. Today is suitable for buying a vehicle. All your efforts will succeed. Health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius horoscope today

You will have an excellent day. Those interested in social work may receive recognition. Health issues will ease. Handle minor disagreements with your spouse gently to improve understanding. Family happiness will increase. Emotional bonds with loved ones will strengthen. Financial stability will improve. Those building a house will see progress. Your attention will turn to new opportunities.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be filled with positive energy. You may focus on purchasing a desired vehicle. Your daughter may achieve success in a preferred field. Happiness will enter your married life. Avoid rushing through tasks to prevent mistakes. Your lifestyle will see beneficial changes. Mechanical engineers may complete old targets and receive new responsibilities.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be a mixed day. Avoid oily foods. Work responsibilities in politics may increase. Marital disputes will end. Listen carefully to elders without interrupting. Love partners may go shopping. The day will be full of entertainment. Your business will improve. Treat clients with courtesy.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be profitable. Be affectionate towards everyone, earning praise. You will be sensible in understanding matters. New sources of income will emerge. Students will show interest in writing tasks and may participate in competitions. The hardware business will prosper. Networking with knowledgeable people will increase. Marital disputes will end. Technical work will be beneficial.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)