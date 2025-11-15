Horoscope today [November 15, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Find out what the stars have planned for your career, relationships, and well-being on November 15, 2025.

New Delhi:

Today marks the Margashirsha Krishna Paksha Ekadashi, falling on a Saturday. The Ekadashi Tithi will remain in effect until 2:38 am tonight. Vishkumbh Yoga continues all day and all night, ending tomorrow at 6:46 am. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain active until 11:35 pm. Today is also Utpanna Ekadashi, observed with devotion and spiritual discipline.

Astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash shares how the day will unfold for each zodiac sign - from Aries to Pisces.

Aries horoscope today

The day brings gains and positive outcomes. Businesspeople may find good opportunities for investment that can yield long-term benefits. You may join an online business meeting from the office, so review your emails carefully beforehand. Conversations with friends will lift your mood, and you may feel drawn towards religious or spiritual activities.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus horoscope today

It’s a favourable day overall. If you are planning any land-related transactions, ensure proper verification beforehand. Be mindful of your language when interacting with strangers. Married individuals will have a pleasant day, and their health is likely to remain good. Stay calm in challenging situations and complete tasks with patience. Family dinner plans may brighten the evening.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini horoscope today

Today is beneficial for you. Business gains are likely. You may plan a movie at home with your spouse. Money lent earlier could be returned. Your health will improve, and the day is especially significant for lawyers—cases may go in your favour, and new clients may come your way. A childhood friend might reconnect with you on social media.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

You will have a good day. You’ll interact warmly with people around you, but slow down your pace - rushing tasks may lead to mistakes. Avoid trusting others blindly, as this may affect your work. Showcase your abilities to progress in your field. Those dealing in electronic goods may see financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Leo horoscope today

Focus on what truly matters today. Maintain a balance between friends and work so you can be more productive. The day is favourable for taking the next step in marriage. You’ll feel energetic - use this energy wisely for the best results. Spending quality time with your family will make you feel content.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo horoscope today

You may open up to a friend about an old matter, helping you understand the difference between superficial and genuine affection. You'll embrace new ideas and let go of outdated thinking, which will uplift your family’s spirits. You may enjoy your favourite meal today. Those planning a new career beginning will find the day auspicious. Spending time with your spouse brings comfort.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 3

Libra horoscope today

This is an excellent day for you. Avoid lending or borrowing money today. Investments may work in your favour. Controlling your temper will help stalled tasks get completed. Students may receive job interview calls, and starting a new online course could be beneficial. Pay special attention to the health of elderly family members.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

Expect a pleasant and productive day. Professors may receive teaching offers from reputed colleges. Law students might apply for higher studies. With parental blessings, you’re likely to succeed in your tasks. Businesspeople may attract a new investor. Taking your spouse’s advice may help you finalise a major business deal. The home atmosphere will remain cheerful.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

Plans will move forward as expected. With your spouse’s support, you may succeed in an important task. Your finances will be better than before, but today is not ideal for investments - losses are possible. This is a good time to pursue personal goals and ambitions. Your role will be significant in a family discussion. Health remains good.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn horoscope today

The day will be special. Unmarried individuals may receive a marriage proposal, bringing joy to the household. A conversation on social media may lead to future benefits. You may assist your spouse with household tasks, offering them relief. Parents may enjoy time with children, and fulfilling family responsibilities will leave them feeling enthusiastic. Upcoming plans may soon take shape.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

A relatively routine day lies ahead. Buying computer-related equipment is favourable. You’ll receive affection from your parents. You may face a few challenges, but patience will help you resolve them. Your efficiency may earn you respect in society. Investments may work out well. A religious ceremony at home could be planned, with special guests in mind.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces horoscope today

This is an excellent day for you. Those working in communications or internet-based fields will find success. A foreign company may contact you for a job opportunity. Businesspeople should safeguard important documents and be cautious with paperwork. Legal matters may bring some relief. Those working on commission should remain alert. Modern communication tools may introduce positive changes to your daily routine. A small celebration at home may delight your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")