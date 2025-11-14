Horoscope today [November 14, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Find out what the stars have planned for your career, relationships, and well-being on November 14, 2025.

Today is Dashami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, and it's Friday. Dashami Tithi will last until 12:50 AM tonight. The Vaidhriti Yoga will remain in effect today and through the night until 6:26 AM tomorrow. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail until 9:21 PM tonight.

Let’s see what the stars say for all zodiac signs today:

Aries horoscope today

Today, your mind will lean more towards spirituality. You may plan to visit a religious place with your family. Your work at the office will earn you appreciation. Newlyweds of this sign can expect a very good day. Creative work may bring financial gains. Your health will remain good. You will receive support from people around you. Any effort you put into work is likely to yield full results with a bit of luck. There are also good prospects of business gains. Overall, you will succeed in your daily tasks.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a brilliant day for you. Your tasks are likely to go according to your wishes. You may have an important conversation with friends that benefits you. You will approach tasks with full focus. Your married life will remain harmonious. You will receive good opportunities to start new work. You will also try to stay calm today. Family support will be forthcoming, and relationships will strengthen. You may be invited as a guest to a seminar, where your behaviour will leave a positive impression.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini horoscope today

Your day will be fairly good. Students of this sign need to work hard. Before starting any work, consulting your spouse will be beneficial. Complete your tasks with patience and composure. Family discussions may help resolve issues. You will receive good news from your children. Married life will be pleasant. Overall, a good day awaits you. There may be important conversations with family regarding certain matters. Your planned tasks are likely to succeed. Offering respectful meals to Brahmins will bring benefits, and seniors at work will be supportive.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer horoscope today

With a little effort, you are likely to gain substantial benefits. Your reputation in society will increase. Restarting any pending work will ensure its completion. You may plan to have dinner at a good restaurant with your spouse. Students of computer-related fields will have a good day. The more effort you put in, the better results you will achieve. Presenting your ideas positively will be advantageous. Career efforts will bear fruit. You will receive wonderful news that will bring smiles to your family. People will want to engage with you more. You may meet a close friend today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Leo horoscope today

Your day will be favourable, and people’s trust in you will remain strong. Students aiming for higher education will find today auspicious. You will receive good news regarding children. The home atmosphere will be pleasant. Harmony in married life will prevail. Your health will remain good. Meeting new people could be beneficial for the future. Planned tasks will be completed on time. Business will see significant gains. You may receive good advice regarding investments. An unexpected idea could open new paths to progress.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo horoscope today

Your day will be good. You need to coordinate well with the office authorities. You will notice new sources of financial gain. Travel related to family matters may be necessary. A verdict in an old court case may go in your favour. Avoid interfering in other people’s matters. You may feel slightly fatigued from the day’s tasks. Spending less time on social media and focusing on work will be beneficial. Lovers may plan an outing today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Libra horoscope today

Your day will be better than before. You will receive support from senior office officials. Income prospects look positive. You will feel energetic throughout the day. People involved in politics will find today very favourable. Home atmosphere will remain peaceful. You may wish to conduct a religious ritual at home. Happiness from children is expected. Financial opportunities will arise. Business is likely to earn more profit than usual.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Your day will be mixed. You may plan to buy electronic items. A court case verdict may take longer to arrive. Maintaining a positive outlook will ensure your work is completed on time. Students will focus on their studies. Those preparing for government jobs have chances of success. Your health will be good. Spouse will agree with your decisions. People in arts or acting will have a favourable day.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your day will be favourable. Couples will experience a better day. You will extend help to friends in need. Financial condition is likely to improve. Students need to put in extra effort. You may receive good news from your spouse, bringing happiness throughout the day. Office work will keep you occupied. You may plan a party with friends. Couples will value each other’s feelings, strengthening the relationship. Listen carefully to your boss before giving your opinion. You may feel slightly lazy today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. You will enjoy time with your family. Those involved in marketing may find many opportunities for growth. Helping someone in need will bring you happiness. You will handle challenges at work efficiently. Your cheerful attitude will maintain a pleasant home atmosphere. You will attempt something new today and likely succeed.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

Your day will be good. Happiness will prevail at home. You will receive joy from your children. Harmony with your spouse will be excellent. Business opportunities for profit may arise. Most of your tasks will be completed on time. Students will have a favourable day. Positive changes in your thinking will occur. Pending tasks will finally be completed. Unexpected financial gains may strengthen your economic condition.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

You will feel energetic today. Tasks will be completed ahead of time. Engineers can utilise their experience effectively. Taking advice from your spouse in important matters will be beneficial. Private-sector employees will have a good day. You will have opportunities to present your views. Good opportunities to increase income will arise.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")