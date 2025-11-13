Horoscope today [November 13, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today for Thursday, 13 November 2025 is here. With Navami tithi and Indra Yoga in play, see how the energies shape love, work, money and health for every sign—plus lucky colour and number to guide your day.

Today is Thursday, falling on the Navami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. The Navami tithi will last until 11:35 pm tonight. Indra Yoga will prevail throughout the day and night until 6:27 am tomorrow. Magha Nakshatra will continue until 7:38 pm this evening.

Today is going to be a happy day for people of many zodiac signs. The bitterness in the relationships of many people will go away and many people will get the support of their family. Aries, Taurus, Cancer and Leo will get good news. Here's what the stars have to say for the other signs today.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day for you. Any misunderstandings with siblings will come to an end. Past mistakes will be resolved, making today a better day for Aries natives. You will see growth in your business. A close acquaintance will help you achieve your targets. You may go out with friends and share your thoughts freely. Mental peace will be yours. Married natives will also have a favourable day. It is an ideal time to plan for the future. A religious ceremony may soon take place at home. You might receive a call for a company interview. Your hard work will surely bring success.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 5

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be brilliant for you. Circumstances will favour you, and your hard work in business will bring increased profit. Numerous opportunities for financial gain are likely. You may plan a trip with friends. You will be busy handling important tasks at work. Those seeking transfers may receive good news about being posted to their preferred location. You will feel motivated in your work. Helping someone in need will enhance your sense of well-being. You will successfully present your ideas and gain agreement from others. Students will receive support from teachers.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. If you are attending a job interview today, you are likely to be selected. Before starting a new business, seek advice from an experienced person to ensure smooth operations. Library business owners may consider opening a new branch. Marital life will be harmonious, and family advice will guide your decisions. Pay attention to your health today. Approaching problems calmly will lead to successful resolutions.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

Your day will be mixed. Students will reap the rewards of their hard work. Marital life will be filled with joy. Today will be beneficial for Cancer natives. Success in business endeavours is likely. Your financial situation will improve, and your material comforts will be maintained. You may gain from old property. If you are travelling for business, seek blessings from elders for a successful trip. Your spouse may receive a good career opportunity. Tasks at the office will be completed on time. Your boss may gift you something you need in recognition of your hard work.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 8

Leo horoscope today

Financially, your position will remain strong. Profits in business are likely. You may venture into a side business with potential gains. Those interested in politics may achieve a high position. Family relationships will strengthen. Beginning new work will lead to success. You may help your spouse start a new venture. Working together for family welfare, you will enjoy the blessings of all members. Your faith and confidence will remain steady. Whatever work you undertake will be completed successfully.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be good for you. Avoid interfering in others’ affairs. If investing in a large project, seek advice from an experienced person first. Investments may yield significant gains. You may undertake a religious journey, taking care of your health. Opportunities for job changes will arise. Make careful decisions in family matters. Students will have a favourable day. Keep some matters confidential and avoid being stubborn. Business dealings with new contacts may be profitable.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Libra horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. Harmony in family life will increase. You may have to fulfil a significant responsibility today. Financial opportunities will arise, and your economic stability will improve. Pleasant experiences from children may brighten your day. Engineering students will have opportunities for advancement. Important practical tasks will keep students engaged. Relationships with your spouse will improve, and gifts from your love interest will bring joy.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Scorpio horoscope today

Your day will be splendid. You will spend time with family after a long period. Progress will be made in pending tasks. Domestic life will be peaceful. Diploma students will receive important guidance from seniors. To avoid online fraud, consult a reliable team. Dinner with your love interest will strengthen your bond. Iron traders may see increased profits. Students must work hard to achieve success. Colleagues will assist you in your work.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day will be favourable. Daily tasks may take more time. Seek elders’ guidance before investing in business. Touch the feet of elders to gain prosperity. Parents will strive to fulfil children’s wishes. Those planning a new business should conduct market analysis. New responsibilities will be completed successfully. Artists may see good profits.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

Unnecessary problems will come to an end. You will receive good news from your maternal side, bringing happiness. Plans for foreign business may be made. Conversations on social media may prove beneficial. Exercise will help resolve diabetes-related issues. You will feel rejuvenated and complete tasks on time. Friends may provide income opportunities, strengthening your financial position.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius horoscope today

Your day will be favourable. Success in work will come, and pending tasks will be completed. Marital life will improve through mutual understanding. Family members will praise your efforts. Students will be motivated to study. Positive changes may occur at work. Loans may be repaid today. Your worries will lessen, and you will feel light-hearted. Love life will be pleasant. Success in pending tasks is likely. Viewing situations positively will yield better outcomes.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be more profitable than before. Conflicts with relatives will end. Avoid overeating and take care of your health. Your business will flourish, and your sources of income will increase. Pending tasks will progress. Plans will be successfully realised. You may travel to a scenic location with siblings. Unexpected meetings with relatives or friends may occur.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")