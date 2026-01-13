Horoscope today, January 13, 2026: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, January 13, 2026: Check daily zodiac predictions for all signs, including love, career, health and finances, as shared by astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today marks the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh, and the day falls on a Tuesday. The Dashami Tithi will remain in effect until 3:18 PM, while Vishakha Nakshatra will last until 12:07 AM late tonight. The day is also special as Lohri is being celebrated in many parts of the country.



According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the planetary movements today bring a mix of clarity, opportunities, and emotional reflection for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Luck is likely to stay on your side throughout the day, helping you complete tasks on time. You may feel mentally unsettled about something, but sharing your thoughts with someone trustworthy will bring relief. New business ideas may take shape, and social work could earn you recognition at a public event. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals. Family harmony will remain strong, though children may feel distracted from studies.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your inclination toward spirituality will grow today, and you may consider organising a religious activity at home. A small change in attitude will help you connect better with people around you. Happiness will prevail in family life. Students are likely to see positive results, and a phone call from a relative may bring good news. Growth is indicated at the workplace, and those looking for jobs may find new opportunities.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day is expected to be average overall. Those involved in politics may take on an active role and earn appreciation. Travel may be tiring, so pace yourself. Artists and painters will receive praise for their work. Engineering students may hear from a reputed company regarding a job offer. You may buy essentials for children, making them happy. Married life will feel warmer, and it is a good day for those in love.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be important for you. Social media may help you connect with new people. Plans to shop for household items with your spouse may take shape. Employment opportunities are indicated, and businesspersons may finalise a deal with a large group. If you are considering buying land, the day looks favourable. A get-together with friends at home will lift your mood. Health is expected to remain stable.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Your energy levels will be high today, allowing you to complete tasks efficiently. Inner strength will help you perform better at work. Positive changes in your spouse’s life will bring happiness. Neighbours may appreciate your behaviour, and your social reputation is likely to improve. You will be able to convince others with ease. For students, the day looks especially promising.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

You may remain busy with religious or spiritual activities today. Employment opportunities are likely to come your way. Seeking advice from family members before completing an important task will be beneficial. The atmosphere at home will be pleasant. A short trip with your partner may add warmth to the relationship. Business growth is indicated, and you may receive a pleasant surprise from your father. The day ends well with family time and dinner together.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Libra Horoscope Today

The day looks positive overall. Friends may help you complete a pending task. Investing money in a new business could bring good returns. Property-related issues may finally get resolved. Strong profits will keep business owners in good spirits. At work, past professional experience will help you handle an important assignment. Minor health fluctuations due to weather are possible but will not last long.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Happiness is indicated today. You may receive a proposal to work with a well-known company. Students are likely to perform well, and a little extra effort will bring success closer. Seeking guidance from experienced people before starting a new project will be helpful. Promotion at work may boost your confidence. Support from your spouse will continue, and your financial position will remain strong.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day may feel mixed. Avoid anger, as it could disrupt your work. Property investment looks favourable. People around you may appreciate your involvement in social causes. Spending quality time with your partner will strengthen your bond. Support from your spouse in daily tasks will keep you mentally at ease.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day is expected to be good. You may think about changing jobs, and those seeking employment could find promising options. Positive changes in your routine will enhance both appearance and confidence. Financially, you may find it easier to save money today. Pending payments may be recovered. Meditation will help clear mental confusion and bring calm.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today looks excellent for you. Blessings from parents will help you move closer to your goals. Advice from others will prove useful. Financial stability will improve further. Business owners may see encouraging results. Married individuals will experience harmony in relationships. Interest in creative activities will grow, and students may consider enrolling in a computer-related course.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day is favourable overall. Be cautious while making new friends and take time to understand people. Marriage discussions may begin for unmarried individuals. You may go shopping for household needs. Avoid placing blind trust in others, especially in business partnerships. Thoughtful planning will bring gains. Trust in children will strengthen, and a thoughtful gift from your partner will deepen emotional bonds.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.