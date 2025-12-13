Horoscope today [December 13, 2025]: Zodiac predictions, lucky colour and number Horoscope today, 13 December 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Ji how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs, along with lucky colour and lucky number.

New Delhi:

Today is the Ashtami tithi of Paush Krishna Paksha and Friday. The Ashtami tithi will remain today till 2:57 pm. Preeti Yoga will remain today till 11:12 am. Along with this, the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain for the entire day, the entire night and till tomorrow morning at 5:50 am.

Apart from this, today is Ashtaka Shradh and Kalashtami Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Ji how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be favourable for you. Those who are associated with business like hotels or restaurants will have a better day than before; today is a day for you to earn more profit. You will receive support from your father both in life and in your professional field. There will be sweetness in your family relationships today. You will help someone in need. Your life partner will gift you something you require. You will get help from your elder brother in household work. People connected with politics may organise a meeting today.

Lucky colour – Orange

Lucky number – 3

Taurus

Today your day will be filled with enthusiasm. Today will be a good day for working on your planned tasks and completing your ideas. Whatever has been on your mind for days, today is the day to do it, with luck supporting you. If you had misunderstandings with certain close people in your circle, today those issues will be resolved. You may receive praise for your qualities and your work. Your confidence will remain high throughout the day. Accept whatever responsibility you receive today. You will feel peace both at home and at work. Be cautious regarding health; you may feel weakness.

Lucky colour – Brown

Lucky number – 5

Gemini

Today will be a golden day for you. There will be sweetness in your married life. For businessmen of this sign, today will feel relaxing. You may plan a trip with friends. You will receive help from both your seniors and subordinates from time to time. Your business will progress today. At the office, the work you were eagerly waiting for may be assigned to you. Your pending tasks will also be completed. Do not get involved in any decision or situation until you fully understand it.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 1

Cancer

Today you will receive new opportunities for employment. Your day will begin with a new enthusiasm. Your good behaviour will earn you a good reputation in society. You may get flower decoration done at home. Contractors will have a money-gaining day today. Due to travel, you may have to stay away from your family today. Your good nature will help maintain unity in the family. Your positive attitude and confidence will lead you towards financial success.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 3

Leo

Today will be favourable for you. You may think of doing something big and different. With the support of senior officers, your important work will be completed. Your day will remain devotional. Avoid trusting people too much in financial matters. Think carefully before lending money to someone. You may plan a visit to a religious place with your life partner. If you have a problem, you will soon find its solution.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number – 7

Virgo

Today your day has brought happiness for you. Students of this sign will have a relieving day and may think of creating a new schedule. At the office, you will use your phone as little as possible and stay fully focused on your work. Taking your parents’ blessings will make all your work successful. You will help someone today and feel good about it. You may meet a childhood friend and discuss old memories. You may plan an outing today, which will keep your mind happy. You will feel like doing something new and good in your business today.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 6

Libra

Today your day will be filled with excitement. You will get success in your career today, and it may feel like a dream to you. You will earn significant profit in business. You may relax today because your work is running smoothly. Opponents will maintain distance from you today. Those involved in the timber business may receive a big project. Visiting an entertaining place will refresh you.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number – 4

Scorpio

Today will be a normal day for you. People associated with sports will work hard in their training. Couriers or delivery business owners will profit today. Students will take help from seniors in completing practical work. Happiness and contentment will increase in the family. Health will be better than before. Newlyweds may plan to visit a religious place today. Those involved in politics will maintain influence in society. A friend or acquaintance may keep you busy with their work for a long time.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number – 2

Sagittarius

Today will be better for you. If you keep your behaviour flexible and stay open to understanding others, you will feel relaxed. An elderly or senior person may give you the right advice today. Old memories may come back to you. Your busyness will increase in business matters. Your financial situation will be more stable than before. Do not let stress overpower you today, it will save you from many problems. You will have to control your behaviour; at the right moment, your behaviour can open the doors to success.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 9

Capricorn

Today will be wonderful for you. You will try to move forward only after taking advice from someone older or more experienced. You will complete tasks with hard work, patience and wisdom. You may have many responsibilities. If you work patiently, everything will be completed smoothly without obstacles. Today will be a satisfactory day for you. Employment conditions are likely to improve. You will pay attention to your contacts. A plan for an auspicious event may be made in your family.

Lucky colour – Brown

Lucky number – 2

Aquarius

Today your day will be excellent. You will receive full support from family members, especially the love of elders. Children will also be happy with you. You may consider starting a new business. You will definitely succeed in whatever task you undertake today. Do not let opportunities for growth slip away; even a small chance can make you prosperous. Today is a day to gain more rewards with less effort, and your hard work can make it even better.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 1

Pisces

Today will be filled with happiness for you. You may speak to someone regarding transfer or promotion and will succeed in it. You will plan for success in your career, which will benefit you in the coming days. You may receive a new job offer. Your financial condition is also likely to improve. With a little effort, you can gain even more advantages. You may finish important tasks today. You will develop new ideas. Your married life will remain pleasant. You will also enjoy vehicle comfort today.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")