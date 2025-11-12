Horoscope today [November 12, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today for November 12, 2025, is here. From work wins to family vibes, see what the stars suggest for your sign. Aries to Pisces, your love, career, money and health highlights in one scroll.

New Delhi:

Today is the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha and on Wednesday. Ashtami Tithi will last until 10:59 PM tonight. Shukla Yoga will remain until 8:03 AM, after which Brahma Yoga will prevail. Ashlesha Nakshatra will continue until 6:36 PM this evening. Additionally, today is Kal Bhairav Ashtami Vrat.

Here’s how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day. You will share your thoughts with your parents. Those studying away from home may get a chance to meet their family today. You will participate in a religious event with family, bringing peace to your mind. Siblings will support you in your work. You may receive good news from a relative over the phone, creating a happy atmosphere at home. Health will be better than before. Your financial situation will improve.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be an average day for you. Avoid negative thinking. Happiness will prevail in your family. Children will meet your expectations and please your heart. Encourage them to achieve their dreams. You may receive pending money today. Opportunities for vehicle-related enjoyment are also present. You will be able to manage all your expenses.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. Dedication to work will bring you closer to success. You will meet an experienced person who will make you feel good. Completion of an important task will bring joy. Trusting your own efforts rather than expecting others will ensure smooth progress. You may plan a movie outing with your spouse; marital life will be happy.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be a very good day for you. Use your judgment in important matters for positive results. You will receive blessings from elders, boosting your positivity. Your respect and reputation will increase. There is a possibility of receiving good news today. Your humble nature will be appreciated. Keep an eye on your spending, or you may face minor issues later. Avoid unnecessary complications today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Leo horoscope today

You will feel a new energy and happiness today. Whatever work you do, you will do it wholeheartedly. You may gain a new experience. Mental stress will be relieved, keeping you happy. Your social circle and respect will grow. Friends may assist you. Avoid disputes today. Relatives visiting your home may alter your schedule, but a happy atmosphere will prevail. Students will have a favourable day.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Take care of your health. People involved in social services will gain influence and support. Control your speech and use polite language while talking to others. New employment opportunities may arise. You may go out with family. Writers may receive good news today, and poems or stories may be well-received.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Libra horoscope today

You will spend the day serving your parents. If planning a land-related transaction, investigate thoroughly first. The day will be pleasant. A religious or leisure trip with family may be planned. Your decisions will be positive and beneficial. Students will find relief from academic problems. Young job seekers may find employment today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be excellent. Youngsters focusing on their studies and their careers will see positive results. Spend some time with children to solve their problems. Double-check paperwork carefully. An increase in income will make you feel better. Family atmosphere will remain peaceful. Overall, the day will be good.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your day will be filled with enthusiasm. Salaried people will have a good income. Property-related issues will be resolved after some effort. Good coordination with relatives is expected. You may get an opportunity to help someone in need. You may plan a visit to a theme park and enjoy with friends. Those doing tailoring work will get good profits from customers.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. You need to improve your behaviour, as impatience and impulsiveness may cause problems for others. Take advice from experienced people before making important decisions. Health may fluctuate; pay attention to exercise and diet. Some people may expect help from you, and you will meet their expectations.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will bring progress in your work area. Use your intelligence and skills instead of panicking in difficult situations to find timely solutions. Follow guidance from experienced and senior people. Newlyweds may have light arguments, bringing more sweetness to the relationship. Your health will remain good. Love life will also be favourable.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces horoscope today

Your mind will be enthusiastic today. Job seekers may get good offers, and salaried people may see a salary increase. Spend some time in solitude or a spiritual place. Problems with siblings will be resolved with the help of a senior. Tour and travel-related businesses will see good profits. Due to a heavy workload, overtime may be needed. Helping an elder will bring relief. Despite challenges, you will manage to overcome difficulties at work.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")