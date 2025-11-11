Horoscope today [November 11, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs It’s Tuesday, Saptami of Krishna Paksha in Margashirsha. Here’s your zodiac-wise guide for love, career, finances, and health, plus lucky colour and number for the day.

New Delhi:

Horoscope today: Today is Tuesday, the seventh day (Saptami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Saptami Tithi will last until 11:08 PM tonight. Auspicious Yog will be in effect until 9:44 AM, after which Shukla Yog will begin. Pushya Nakshatra will prevail until 6:17 PM.

Here's how the day looks for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day for you. A lost item of yours may return. You could also see profits from investments. Those in this sign may receive a gift from their spouse, strengthening the bond in the relationship. Try to understand others’ perspectives today, as it may benefit you. You might help someone close and successfully resolve emerging problems. You could also achieve victory in legal matters. Employment opportunities may arise today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus horoscope today

Your day will be happy and fulfilling. Be prepared to make compromises and cooperate on important matters. Pending tasks will get completed. Couples may visit a religious place together, and the day is particularly auspicious for newlyweds. Changes in key matters are expected, and fortune will favour you. Take advice from elders before making investments. It's a favourable day for your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

Your day will be good. You may receive support from your spouse in projects, which will help you succeed. Avoid seeking others’ opinions at work; it’s better to seek help from trusted ones. Your hard work will bring success. Family relationships will be harmonious, and multiple sources may bring benefits today.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

You will gain financially today. Avoid arguments with strangers. Seek elders’ advice before making any financial decisions. Focus on completing your work efficiently. Students may fill out exam forms or attend interviews. Overall, your financial condition will improve, and it promises to be a good day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Leo horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. You will feel inclined toward creative work. It is auspicious to buy a new vehicle or make purchases for home decor. Your love life is likely to be excellent, and you can plan an outing with your partner. Help others thoughtfully, and your health will be better than before.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

A lucky day awaits you. The day will begin on a happy note. Those connected to the earth-related business will benefit. Hard work and good conduct may bring financial gains. Enemies will be subdued by your influence. Family peace and happiness will prevail. Spending time with parents and receiving gifts from a loved one will keep you smiling throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Libra horoscope today

Today will be full of joy. Your financial situation will remain strong. You will achieve success in your work. Mentally and physically, you will feel fit. If considering buying a new vehicle, it’s a good day to do so. Opportunities for profit in business may arise. Enjoy fun activities with friends. Married life will be interesting and harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

A favourable day is expected. Efforts to complete work will succeed. You will receive good news from family, and your self-esteem will rise. Assistance may come from a particular person. An outing with friends is possible in the evening. At work, complete tasks with focus, and your efforts will be rewarded. Financial matters will improve, and married life will be excellent. Students will receive support from teachers.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be profitable. Traders may gain financially. If planning a new business, today is a good day to start. You will receive love from your spouse, and a visit to a religious site with them may be planned. New income sources may strengthen your financial position. Newlyweds will enjoy sweetness in their life, and family support will be available in work matters.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be satisfactory. Your morale will be high, helping your work progress efficiently. Business changes are possible. Creativity at work will be better than before. The day is good for love matters. Discuss matters carefully with siblings, and exercise caution in conversations. Keep valuables safe.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

A very good day is ahead. Success at work is likely. A job offer from a foreign company may arrive, which will be advantageous. Park vehicles safely to avoid fines. Enemies may try to harm you, so maintain distance. You may show increased interest in social work, and unexpected financial gains are possible.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

Your day will bring new happiness. Spiritual inclinations will be stronger. You may visit a temple with your parents. Entertainment plans may get postponed. You will spend more time at home. Financial issues will be resolved, and the business may bring profits. Students will have a favourable day. Support from your spouse will help in planning matters.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")