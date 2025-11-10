Horoscope today [November 10, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs It’s Monday, 10 November 2025. Shashthi Tithi runs till 12:07 AM, Sadhya Yoga till 12:05 PM, and Punarvasu Nakshatra till 6:48 PM. Here’s your warm, practical guide for all 12 zodiac signs—what to do, what to avoid, and the vibes to lean into—plus your lucky colour and number.

New Delhi:

Today is the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, and it is Monday. The Shashthi Tithi will last until 12:07 AM tonight. The Sadhya Yoga will be in effect until 12:05 PM.

The Punarvasu Nakshatra will prevail until 6:48 PM today. Let's see how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day for you. Those involved in politics should be cautious, as opponents may try to tarnish their image. You will be pleased with an increase in your finances. Pay special attention to your children’s company. You will keep a close watch on your business activities. Personal tasks will be completed on time. Make time to socialise, as it will help you gain new knowledge and achievements.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Your children will fully support you in your business. For proper investment of capital, seek advice from an experienced person. The day is particularly favourable for artists. Do not hesitate to take responsibility for your mistakes; try to understand and correct them. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals. You will complete a project today, which will bring you great happiness. You will also value your spouse’s feelings.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be an average day for you. If you are planning to buy a house, shop, or property, today is favourable, but success will come only after considerable effort. Be careful while dealing with property-related matters. Controlling your ego and trying to understand situations properly will lead to easier solutions. An important task of yours will be completed today. You will also receive some significant information. Your excellent efforts will increase your sources of income.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be filled with happiness for you. The tasks you set out to complete will finish on time, and completing some tasks ahead of schedule will make you feel proud. You may feel a little confused about what others think or say about you. The day is favourable for students, and good exam results will bring happiness. Misunderstandings with your love partner will come to an end today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Leo horoscope today

Today will be favourable. Your day will bring progress. You will pay close attention to cleanliness around you. Completing your work may take some time, but it will bring happiness once done. Hockey players will receive encouragement from their coach, enhancing their performance on the field. Your marital life will also be harmonious today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be a golden day for you. Helping an elder will bring you satisfaction. Science teachers will have a very busy day. You will go shopping with your spouse for household necessities and toys for your children, making them happy. Discussions with family members about buying a new house may take place today. For those involved in sports, the day will bring success.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Libra horoscope today

Today will be full of enthusiasm. Do not disclose business plans to unfamiliar people, as they may copy them. You will secure a good deal in buying or selling old property. Working women of this sign will be busy due to work. The household atmosphere will remain peaceful. You may feel inclined to purchase home decor items today.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day for you. Students will learn something new from their seniors. Some tasks may require you to rush around. Your work at the office will be appreciated. Conflicts in marital relationships will ease, bringing a fresh start. A family member's success will create a festive atmosphere, and gifts for children will bring them joy. Spend quality time with elders, which will be appreciated.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be special. Be mindful of your parents’ health. Your efforts to enhance love in your life will positively affect the behaviour of your loved ones. You will receive abundant love from siblings. Business problems will resolve on their own. Any pending money may be returned today, along with opportunities for new sources of income.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be a good day. For working professionals, the day will be favourable. Leave office troubles at work and avoid bringing them home, as this may affect the household atmosphere. Businesspeople will have a busy day, and their trade will expand. Students will also have a good day.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be full of confidence. You may participate in a religious programme with family members. Your spouse will provide full support in your work today. Take good care of your spouse and do not leave them alone if any health issues arise. Seek advice from an experienced person regarding your child’s future. There are chances of unexpected financial gain today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day. Issues related to your house or shop may be resolved. The day will be good for working professionals. Continue working as you do. Promotion opportunities may arise. Businesspeople will have an average day, but closing a deal with a major company will bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")