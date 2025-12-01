Horoscope today [December 1, 2025]: Aries to Pisces, what the stars say for you Start your day with the horoscope today, 1 December 2025. See how work, money, health and family life unfold for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

Today is December 1, 2025, Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, and it is Monday. Ekadashi tithi will last until 7:02 PM. Vyatipat Yoga will continue until 12:59 AM tonight, and Revati Nakshatra will last until 11:18 PM. Panchak ends today, making it possible to start several auspicious activities. In addition, it is Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat as well as Geeta Jayanti. This special day will prove extremely auspicious for some zodiac signs.

Here's a look at the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs for December 1, 2025, covering work, career, health and family life.

Aries horoscope today

Today, you will feel a new sense of enthusiasm and joy. You may start a new business and will perform your work wholeheartedly. You will gain new experiences. Mental stress will ease, keeping your mind happy. Your social circle and respect will increase. You may receive support from a friend. Avoid conflicts today, or you may land in trouble. If unexpected events occur, patience and composure are essential. A visit from a friend may change your day’s schedule, bringing happiness at home.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be very favourable for you, and your mind will remain happy. Patience is key to achieving new heights. You may gain profit from the automobile business. Visiting a new religious place will bring joy. You may go on a tour with friends or colleagues. You may benefit from administrative services. Relations with close relatives will improve. You will feel enthusiastic to start new work. Your spouse will support you in project work, which will aid future success. Some remarkable ideas may come to you.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini horoscope today

This day will bring good results for you. You will spend quality time with family, creating a pleasant atmosphere at home. Health issues may ease, and you will feel energetic and positive. Self-reflection will help maintain your personality in an organised manner. You may discover new sources of income, strengthening your financial position. Positive outcomes today will fill you with energy and peace.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

It is going to be a happy day. You will gain courage and be capable of working confidently. Benefits related to your property may come your way. Opportunities to engage in influential work will arise. You may take a new step in life. Patience is necessary to achieve complete results. You will adopt new techniques to enhance your efficiency. You may get the opportunity to visit a new place in another city with a new friend.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Leo horoscope today

Monday will bring happiness as you will express your opinions at home and receive positive results. Pay special attention to children’s health. Consult a good doctor for any stomach-related problems, which may bring relief. You will overcome business-related challenges. Working with restraint will bring happiness. Stay away from negative thoughts and focus on positive thinking.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo horoscope today

This day will be even more joyful for Virgos. You will work in a new direction. You may consider buying a new vehicle and you will receive good advice from friends. Your food and wealth may increase. A promotion at your current position is likely. Working in a new direction will enhance your plans. Family happiness and peace will increase. Women will be busy with household chores and may try new dishes for their children.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Libra horoscope today

For those employed, it will be a profitable day, and you may receive good news related to work. Solve problems calmly rather than with anger, as harmony at home is crucial. Following the right plan will help you make changes in your career successfully. Your pleasant behaviour will impress others. You may plan a dinner with your spouse, adding sweetness to your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

The family environment will be lively and cheerful. Harmony in your marital life will enhance happiness. You will receive support from family members, helping resolve issues. You will stay fit and healthy. Your skills and work efficiency will impress people. Time spent with loved ones will be enjoyable. Students will focus seriously on studies and career, and success will soon follow. Opportunities to help people at a social level may arise.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

It will be a mixed day for you as you will maintain a balance between work and family relationships. You will consider new ways to complete tasks. Business activities may require adjustments according to the time. Discipline with employees and staff will be necessary. Your financial position will remain strong. There is a possibility of acquiring a new vehicle. Support from your spouse will bring happiness. Parental support will help students focus on their studies.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will open new paths of happiness. You will benefit from family comforts. You may contact a politician. With full confidence, you will advance pending work and may require collaboration with colleagues for your plans. You will feel spiritual, and engaging in acts like cow service will bring satisfaction and positive association. The day will be favourable, and your tasks will succeed. Make sure to allocate some time for yourself.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius horoscope today

It is going to be a productive day. Starting pending business plans will keep you busy. You may go for a long drive with your partner, helping you understand each other better. Official travel will assist your progress. Marital relations will be pleasant and harmonious. You will incline to art and literature. Avoid negligence regarding health due to busyness and maintain a proper routine. Focus more on work than praise. Activities at the workplace will run smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces horoscope today

Monday will be favourable for you. Your organised work approach will yield positive results. Success is certain. Partnership proposals may arise. Relationships with your partner will improve. Political connections may benefit your work. Assistance from a close friend will help complete tasks. You will feel motivated and accomplish work efficiently and on time. Home will have a happy and orderly environment.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer known for his expertise in Vastu, palmistry and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show “Bhavishyavani”.)