Holi 2023: Know playing with which color is auspicious for your zodiac sign

Holi 2023: Know playing with which color is auspicious

Holi 2023: The festival of Holi is celebrated on the second day of Holika Dahan. It is celebrated as Vasantotsav with a variety of colors. Holi is considered to be the beginning of spring and season change. There is also a tradition of visiting Chausati Devi in ​​Kashi on the occasion of Holi. On this day, the goddess is decorated in a very grand way. This year Holi is being celebrated on March 8.

Know what special measures should you take to get auspicious results on this special occasion. Also know which colors are most audpicious for you to play holi according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

Play Holi by mixing a little gulal in Abir and after playing Holi and taking a bath, wear silver or white colored clothes. Then bow your head infront of the elders living in your neighborhood. Along with this, for your good health, offer Boondi laddus to God and distribute them among the children.

Taurus

Play Holi with red gulal. After taking a bath, wear red colored clothes and greet your family deity with folded hands. Also, donate sweets made of pistachios for your good health.

Gemini

Play Holi with light green gulal and after taking bath, touch your father's feet and seek his blessings. Also, for your better health, make sewiyan, offer it to Goddess Durga and distribute it among the people sitting outside the temple.

Cancer

Play Holi with green gulal and after taking a bath, wear green clothes and hug your friends. Also donate Gunjia for your good health.

Leo

Play Holi with pink colored gulal and after taking a bath wear pink colored clothes and touch your mother's feet. Also donate green moong for your good health.

Virgo

Play Holi with Orange Gulal and after taking a bath, wear orange colored clothes and gift something to your younger ones at home. Also, donate your favorite sweets for your good health.

Libra

Play Holi with red gulal and after taking bath, wear red colored clothes and bow your head in the temple of the house. Also, for your good health, offer Kheer made of milk and rice to Gods and distribute it among poor children.

Scorpio

Play Holi with blue colored gulal and after taking bath, wear blue clothes and keep a clean handkerchief with some perfume in it. Also, burn sandalwood scented incense in the temple for your good health.

Sagittarius

Play Holi with brown color and after taking bath, wear brown clothes and spread camphor smoke in thewhole house. Also, for your good health, light 5 camphor lamps in the temple in the evening.

Capricorn

Play Holi with purple colored gulal and after taking bath, wear purple clothes. If there is an elder brother in the house, hug him, otherwise, hug people like your elder brother. Along with this, for your good health, offer khoya to God.

Aquarius

Play Holi with Golden Yellow Gulal and after playing Holi, eat some sweets and feed others too. Also donate something made of curd for your better health.

Pisces

Play Holi with saffron colored gulal and after playing Holi, take a bath and wear yellow or saffron colored clothes and touch the Tulsi plant. Along with this, for your good health, roast flour and make panjiri and after adding basil leaves to it, distribute the prasad among all after offering it to God.

