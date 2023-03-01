Holi 2023: Do's and Don'ts to avoid side effects of Rahu on Holika Dahan

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi 2023: Do's, Don'ts to avoid side effects of Rahu

Holi 2023: Everything that happens in our life is influenced by the movement of planets and constellations and their behavior. In such a situation, if we want everything to be good in our life, then measures must be taken to avoid the inauspicious results of these planets. Rahu-Ketu is considered one of the most dangerous planets. According to astrology, Rahu is vicious on the occasion of Holika Dahan this year which will be celebrated on March 7. It is very important to avoid its side effects.

The nine days of Holashtak started on February 27. During Holashtak, all the auspicious works are avoided and it continues till Holika Dahan. According to astrologers, a total of 8 planets are fierce during Holashtak, in which Rahu remains violent during Phalgun Purnima. Rahu is considered a shadow planet. Here are the dos and don'ts to avoid its side effects.

Side effects of Rahu-

A person gets addicted to theft and gambling

Due to Rahu, a person loses control on the language which leads to debate

Due to Rahu, a person gets trapped in bad company.

Due to the effect of Rahu, a person may witness mental illness and depression

Due to the malefic effects of Rahu, a person may also witness problems like skin diseases.

Measures to avoid the ill effects of Rahu

Light a lamp under the peepal tree

Worship Lord Ganesha

Recite the Rahu Dosh Nivaran Mantra (Mantra- Om Bhram Bhrim Bhram Sa: Rahave Namah:)

Offer water and milk to Lord Shiva on Monday and Saturday

Chant the mantra 'Om Namah Shivay' to pacify the planet Rahu.

To remove Rahu Dosh, fast on 18 Saturdays

Holi 2023 Date and Holika Dahan Auspicious Time

Holi 2023 date - March 8

Date of Holika Dahan - 7 March 2023

Holika Dahan Muhurta - from 6.24 pm to 8.51 pm

Total time for Holika Dahan - 2 hours 27 minutes

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of truth.)

