Grahan Yoga on November 12, 2025: These 3 zodiac signs need to stay careful this week

Life is still unstable because of the eclipse yoga. There is a lot of mental stress, and the mind does not stay concentrated. One must deal with numerous issues at work and in business as a result of this yoga. However, this yoga might occasionally also produce favourable outcomes. The eclipse yoga created when fortunate Ketu and auspicious Sun align bestows the blessings of comfort and prosperity.

On the evening of November 12, 2025, Ketu and Moon are going to be in Leo. Know which zodiac signs will be negatively affected by the eclipse yoga formed by this.

When will Grahan Yoga 2025 last?

The Moon will begin its transit in Leo on November 12, 2025, at 6:35 pm, and will remain there until 3:51 am on November 15, 2025. The planet Ketu is already present in Leo. This will result in a conjunction between Ketu and the Moon on November 12, creating an eclipse. This conjunction will last until 3:51 am on November 15, 2025.

Effect of eclipse on zodiac signs

The eclipse occurring on November 12th will affect three zodiac signs the most. These zodiac signs may face problems ranging from financial to health. Let's find out which zodiac signs they are...

Aries: Difficulties may increase for those born under this sign. The eclipse will increase expenses. You may also face health concerns. There's also a possibility of a fight. Therefore, be cautious and think carefully before doing anything.

Leo: The eclipse is also considered inauspicious for Leos. You may experience health problems. There are also chances of business losses. Be cautious.

Pisces: The eclipse could increase the problems of Pisces. This could lead to financial losses. A fight or argument is possible. You will need to exercise restraint in your speech.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

