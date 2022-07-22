Gemini Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Good week ahead, know complete astrology prediction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FORTILLO_SIGN Gemini Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31)

Gemini Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): The last week of July will be good for the people of the Gemini zodiac sign. Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts that the retrograde of Jupiter in Pisces will come bearing fruitful gifts for you. However, he suggests being proactive in all the work and spending some time with your family.

He says your patience and restraint will help you to maintain your work ethic. Any problem related to the admission of children will be resolved. Spending some time in religious and spiritual activities will give you peace of mind. Due to laziness and sluggishness, you will try to avoid your work. Try to complete your tasks on time. Consult an experienced person if you have difficulty making any decisions. There is a need to focus more on the current occupation at this time. Spend some time with family too. Health will be good.

Read astrological predictions of all the 12 zodiac signs here

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News