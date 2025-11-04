Horoscope today, November 4, 2025: See what’s in store for all 12 zodiac signs It’s Chaturdashi Tithi in Kartik, a spiritually charged day under Revati and Ashwini Nakshatras. As cosmic energies shift, some zodiac signs rise with fresh confidence, while others are asked to slow down, breathe, and trust divine timing.

Today, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, marks the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Kartik. The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain until 10:37 PM tonight. The day begins under Ravi Yoga and Revati Nakshatra, both lasting until 12:35 PM, after which Ashwini Nakshatra takes over.

This auspicious combination coincides with Panchak and Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, a spiritually significant day in the Hindu calendar. As celestial energies shift, some zodiac signs may experience success and clarity, while others are advised to proceed with caution.

Aries horoscope today

Your family life will bring satisfaction as long-pending tasks get completed. Maintain a positive attitude and take time to reflect on future plans. Your composure and patience will help you find solutions to ongoing problems. You may also have to travel for a family-related commitment.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus horoscope today

You’ll feel the urge to step away from routine and enjoy nature. There’s a chance of gaining from old valuable items or past investments. It’s also a good day to finish pending tasks. Financial stability will improve, and your self-confidence will open doors to success. You’ll take pride in your children’s accomplishments and receive support from siblings.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini horoscope today

The day is set to bring joy and optimism. New ideas may inspire you to start something different. Business growth is likely, though you should proceed carefully and seek advice where needed. Your partner will be supportive, and it’s a favourable time to buy new gadgets or electronics. Avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

Keep your mindset positive and don’t let negativity affect your productivity. You may consider switching jobs, but evaluate your options before making a decision. You’ll complete old pending tasks efficiently, and a thoughtful gift could help mend a strained relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Leo horoscope today

Your charm will leave a strong impression on others today. You may receive support from family in your business ventures. Be mindful of your words at work to avoid misunderstandings. Any confusion about your career path will soon clear up. Health remains stable, but avoid unnecessary spending.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

It’s a productive and financially rewarding day. Promising investment opportunities may arise. You’ll find yourself full of new ideas and enthusiasm, allowing you to make quick and smart decisions. Your determination and energy will help you complete every task successfully, while your empathy will strengthen personal connections.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Libra horoscope today

You’ll feel highly motivated and full of ideas today. Expect minor changes in your plans, but they’ll lead to better results. A creative outing or exhibition with friends could uplift your spirits. Avoid reacting impulsively to situations. Those in music or arts may receive promising opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio horoscope today

It’s an auspicious day for property investment. Take the advice of elders—it will prove beneficial. Financial gains are on the cards, and your social reputation will strengthen. Rivals may try to challenge you, but they won’t succeed. Working professionals can expect recognition, and you might reconnect with an old friend.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

You’ll feel drawn to spirituality and may plan a religious trip. Success in your professional and academic pursuits is likely. Your social standing will rise, and students, especially those in science, will benefit. Spending quality time with children will refresh and motivate you.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

Seniors at work may praise your performance, possibly leading to a raise or new opportunity. Maintain good relations with your superiors. Students can expect progress and recognition. Tasks that were stuck for a long time are likely to be completed successfully.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

You’ll actively participate in social or charitable activities. Career-wise, success will come through consistent effort. An encounter with an old friend will brighten your mood. Married couples may engage in meaningful conversations about the future. It’s also a favourable day for business growth and exam preparation.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

Today brings enthusiasm and progress in your work. You might organise or attend an auspicious family event. Support from friends will help you strengthen your finances. New connections formed today could prove valuable. Expect appreciation from superiors at work. Begin any new venture by seeking blessings from your parents.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)