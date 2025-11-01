Daily horoscope for November 1, 2025: What the stars whisper for your zodiac sign On this Kartik Dashami, as Prabodhini Ekadashi begins, the stars align for balance and change. From Aries’ confidence to Pisces’ creativity, discover how your day unfolds with lucky colours, numbers, and subtle signs from the cosmos.

New Delhi:

Today, November 1, 2025, marks the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Kartik month. The Dashami Tithi will last until 9:12 am, after which Ekadashi Tithi will begin. The auspicious Dhruva Yoga will remain in effect until 2:09 am, and the Shatabhisha Nakshatra will prevail until 6:21 pm.

Additionally, today is also observed as Prabodhini Ekadashi, an auspicious day for fasting and spiritual reflection.

Aries horoscope today

Today brings positivity and progress. You’re likely to successfully complete an important task, and support from siblings or close associates will make things smoother. Your efforts are set to pay off, and travel plans may bring pleasant experiences. Business growth opportunities could emerge. To maintain good health, consider going for a morning walk and avoiding negativity.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus horoscope today

Your day looks favourable. A salary increment or promotion could be on the cards, and family support will help you accomplish key goals. You may receive good news or valuable advice about a job or project. Discussions around a new business opportunity could prove beneficial. Health remains stable, and you may reconnect with an old friend and reminisce about the past.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini horoscope today

A positive and productive day lies ahead. Financial matters look stable, and pending tasks may finally be completed. You’ll likely meet helpful people who will support you when needed. Family responsibilities will be handled successfully, and you could receive appreciation for your efforts. Those in the media field can expect new opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer horoscope today

You may find yourself occupied with family or social commitments. At work, you might be assigned the responsibility of finishing old projects. A new business deal could bring significant gains. Singles may receive a promising proposal, and married couples will enjoy better understanding. Property-related issues may be resolved after some effort. You may also get the chance to help someone in need.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Leo horoscope today

A mixed day awaits you. You might discover new ways to handle tasks efficiently, and friendships will strengthen. You may feel drawn toward luxury or comfort, but your health remains in good shape. Students will find the day favourable for studies. With determination, you’ll set new goals and start working toward them right away.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo horoscope today

A wonderful day for you. Those planning to start a new business can go ahead—success is likely if you choose the right moment. You’ll handle multiple tasks with intelligence and grace. Artistic interests will grow, and family life will be joyful. A short trip with friends might be on the cards, and your creative work will earn admiration. Writers may receive exciting news about their work.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 2

Libra horoscope today

Health may fluctuate slightly today, so take extra care. You’ll need to work harder for recognition at work, but persistence will pay off. Businesspeople may find opportunities for financial gain. Evening plans with friends could lift your mood, and your father’s guidance may help in an important matter. Relationships with your spouse and family will improve, and you might consider learning a new language.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio horoscope today

A good day overall. New ideas will flow easily, and students can expect productive results. Artists may find new opportunities for growth. You might go shopping or attend a friend’s celebration, bringing happiness to the day. Business prospects are strong, and your creativity will be appreciated at home. Cooking a special dish for your family could bring everyone together.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today

An excellent day awaits you. With the help of a friend, you’ll accomplish something meaningful. Elders’ advice will prove valuable, especially in family matters. You’ll spend quality time with loved ones and might plan a short outing. Married life remains harmonious, and literary or creative pursuits could attract your interest. Media professionals may get a chance to work on a new project.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

A balanced day lies ahead. You may plan a small party at home in the evening. Financial stability will improve, though cautious spending is advised. A friend might reach out unexpectedly, and while some delays could occur in your work, everything will fall into place by evening. Be careful whom you trust today. Women might explore online yoga classes or fitness training.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius horoscope today

A highly positive day. You may consider making life changes that pave the way for long-term success. Those appearing for interviews are likely to do well. Financial gains are possible, and music or creative professionals may receive recognition for their work. Students pursuing event management could display exceptional creativity, while private-sector employees will have a smooth day at work.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces horoscope today

You’ll see progress in academics or skill development. Someone’s enthusiasm might inspire you to push yourself further. The day is auspicious for enrolling in a new course or educational pursuit. Writers and literary professionals may receive praise and recognition for their talent. Your reputation in society will rise, and new career opportunities could open up. Family bonds will strengthen beautifully.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)