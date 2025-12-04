Cold Supermoon 2025: Tarot expert reveals zodiac impact for all 12 signs Tonight’s Cold Supermoon, the brightest full moon of the year, brings emotional shifts and clarity. Tarot expert Pooja Verma explains how it will impact each zodiac sign.

Today is the Cold Supermoon, which is the brightest and biggest full moon of the year. It also happens to be the last full moon of the year, which is why it becomes all the more important from an astrological perspective. We got in touch with Tarot Reader Pooja Verma to know how this Cold Supermoon will impact each of the zodiac signs.

Take a look at the predictions below:

Aries

This is a learning phase for Aries. Aries people will have an increased interest in acquiring new knowledge, and you will come across fresh ideas and opportunities. Your curiosity and skills will expand significantly.

Taurus

Taurus people will focus on improving their relationships. You will evaluate what is right and wrong, gaining clarity about the emotional connections in your life.

Gemini

It will deeply affect your closest connections. You will understand your relationships better — if they’re healthy or not. This is the time to communicate feelings better and help partners understand things with clarity.

Cancer

Cancer people will reflect on emotional security in relationships. You’ll work for comfort, stability, and reassurance by strengthening emotional bonds.

Leo

Leos will feel encouraged to express their emotions more openly. Self-development becomes a major focus that will help you create something meaningful and work hard to improve your life, feelings, and thoughts.

Virgo

This is a powerful communication period for Virgo. Conversations will become clearer and more honest. Misunderstandings will resolve, and you will express yourself more confidently.

Libra

Libra individuals will receive strong support from partners, friends, and relatives. Those who have been feeling unsupported will finally regain stability and emotional support.

Scorpio

Deep emotional transformation begins. You may experience intense feelings, which will help you understand what truly serves your growth. Emotional clarity emerges.

Sagittarius

Life opens up for Sagittarians to improve skills, expand their lifestyle, and work on big goals. Growth, expansion, and self-improvement are highlighted.

Capricorn

This is a strategic planning phase. Capricorns will create solid plans for the future. Brimming with fresh determination, they will overcome their obstacles, and achieve their goals.

Aquarius

This is the time to leave old patterns behind and make way for new opportunities. Your thought process will shift, motivating you to explore new directions.

Pisces

Pisces, the sign that represents enlightenment and spiritual awareness, will look inward, trying to make sense of what’s happening with them lately. It is the perfect opportunity for you to reflect on your purpose, identity, and spiritual path.

We hope this astrological guidance will help you make informed decisions, and bring more peace, success, and joy into your life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)