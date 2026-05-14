Budhaditya Rajyog: Mercury and Sun conjunction on May 15 may bring bumper business gains for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, the conjunction of the Sun and Mercury is considered quite significant, especially when it forms the Budhaditya Rajyog. This planetary combination is often linked with intelligence, financial growth, career opportunities and stronger decision-making abilities.

On May 15, Mercury and the Sun will come together in Taurus, creating Budhaditya Rajyog, which will remain active till May 29. Astrologers believe this period, especially from Shani Jayanti on May 16, could bring positive financial and business-related changes for a few zodiac signs.

Gemini

For Gemini natives, this period may bring a noticeable improvement in luck and finances after Shani Jayanti.

Astrologers believe Budhaditya Rajyog could bring strong gains in business and partnership-related work. People involved in collaborations may see better profits than expected. Financial conditions are also likely to improve gradually.

Those already running businesses may think about expansion plans, while salaried professionals could start exploring ideas related to independent ventures or side businesses.

Leo

Budhaditya Rajyog is expected to remain especially beneficial for Leo natives involved in business activities.

There are chances of finalising an important deal during this period. Sudden financial gains may also come through, according to astrology predictions. Pending work that had been stuck for a while could finally move forward.

Investments may deliver positive returns and some people may begin working on fresh plans or business ideas.

Virgo

Virgo natives connected to business or trade may see a more stable and profitable phase beginning around Shani Jayanti.

Financial conditions are expected to improve and profitable deals may get finalised. Astrologers also believe older investments could start generating good returns during this period.

There are also indications of job opportunities for some people. Relief from older debts is possible, while work connected to foreign countries or overseas business may bring benefits.

Aquarius

For Aquarius natives, Shani Jayanti and Budhaditya Rajyog together are believed to create a particularly favourable period.

Business-related work may bring strong success and financial gains. Some people may also receive happiness linked to property or vehicles during this time.

There are chances of starting new work or projects as well. Business travel is also expected to remain beneficial and productive for Aquarius natives during this phase.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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