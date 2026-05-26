Bhadra Rajyog 2026: Mercury's powerful Gemini transit may change fortunes for these 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

According to Drik Panchang, Mercury, the planet associated with intelligence, communication and business, will move into its own sign Gemini on May 29. In astrology, whenever Mercury enters its own signs Gemini or Virgo, or its exalted sign, and sits in a Kendra house like the first, fourth, seventh or tenth house, it forms Bhadra Rajyog.

This yoga is considered one of the five highly auspicious Panch Mahapurush Yogas. Astrologers believe the formation of Bhadra Rajyog during Mercury's transit can open up strong opportunities related to career, finances, reputation and relationships for certain zodiac signs. This time too, a few signs are expected to benefit more strongly from the planetary shift.

4 zodiac signs that may benefit the most from Bhadra Rajyog

1. Gemini may see career growth and financial gains

For Gemini natives, Mercury will transit through the first house, also known as the ascendant house. Because of this, Bhadra Rajyog will directly form in your own sign.

Career and business matters may move positively during this period. Working professionals could receive appreciation from seniors, while chances of promotion or increment may also improve. Business owners may finalise an important deal.

This phase may also sharpen your communication skills and decision-making ability. People around you are likely to notice your confidence and clarity more.

Financially too, astrologers believe new income opportunities may appear. Some people could even recover money that had been stuck for a long time.

2. Virgo natives may experience a boom in work and business

Mercury is also the ruling planet of Virgo sign.

During this transit, Mercury will move through your tenth house, which is linked with career and professional life. Because of this, astrologers believe Virgo natives may experience noticeable progress in both business and employment.

People searching for jobs may receive offers matching their expectations. Respect and recognition at the workplace may also increase.

This period is considered especially favourable for people connected with partnership businesses, media, writing, marketing or banking sectors.

There are also strong chances of gains connected to ancestral property during this phase.

3. Sagittarius may benefit through partnerships and reputation

For Sagittarius natives, Mercury will transit through the seventh house, which is associated with marriage and partnerships. Bhadra Rajyog will form here during the transit.

Relationships with spouses or partners may improve during this time. If old misunderstandings were creating tension, they may slowly begin resolving.

Business partnerships may also expand. Some people could connect with new partners who may prove beneficial in the future.

Astrologers also believe your social image and reputation may strengthen. There are chances of receiving leadership responsibilities connected to important projects.

4. Pisces may experience peace and family support

For Pisces natives, Mercury will transit through the fourth house, which is linked with comfort, property and domestic happiness.

This period may bring growth in material comforts. Some people may plan to purchase a new vehicle or property. Auspicious functions or celebrations at home are also possible.

Relationships with family members are expected to improve, and emotional support from loved ones may feel stronger during this phase.

Career-related stress that had been bothering you earlier may gradually reduce, bringing a greater sense of mental peace and stability.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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