Aaj Ka Panchang 24 November 2022: Know Thursday's panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 November 2022: Today is the Pratipada date of Marshish Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Pratipada Tithi will cross the whole day today till 1:37 in the late night. Today, from 12.20 pm to 8.44 pm, there will be Sukarma Yoga and from sunrise till 7.37 pm, there will be Yaijayog. Along with this, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 7:37 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice day and Rudravrat. The 21-day worship of Goddess Annapurna has started today. And today Guru Margi will be there. Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukaal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious time

Pratipada Tithi - After crossing the whole day till 1:37 in the late night

Sukarma Yoga - Today from 12.20 pm to 8.44 pm

Yayijayoga - from sunrise to 7.37 pm

Anuradha Nakshatra - tonight till 7.37 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 01:27 PM to 02:46 PM

Mumbai - 01:49 pm to 03:12 pm

Chandigarh - 01:27 PM to 02:45 PM

Lucknow - from 01:13 pm to 02:33 pm

Bhopal - from 01:28 pm to 02:50 pm

Kolkata - 12:45 PM to 02:07 PM

Ahmedabad - 01:48 PM to 03:50 PM

Chennai - 01:21 PM to 02:47 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:50 am

Sunset - 5:24 pm

