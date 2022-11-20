Aaj Ka Panchang 21 Nov 2022: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat, Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Aaj Ka Panchang 21 November 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 21 Nov 2022: Monday is the Dwadashi date of Marshish Krishna Paksha. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 10.07 am. After that Trayodashi Tithi will start. Ayushman Yoga will be there for 7.09 pm tonight. Along with this, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 12.14 pm tonight. Apart from this, there is Som Pradosh Vrat on Monday. Ayushyamaan Bhava is a blessing which is blessed by elders by saying Ayushyamaan Bhava to the younger ones. This blessing is given for long life. Similarly, there is Ayushman Yoga in astrology, in which the work done continues to give auspicious results for a long time. It is called Ayushman Yoga because of its effect remaining throughout life. Along with this, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 12.14 pm. It is the 14th constellation out of 27 constellations located in the sky. Its lord is Mars. Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Shubh Muhurat

Yayijayad Yoga - From 12:14 to 6:22 on Tuesday morning

Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga - From 9.37 pm on 23rd November to 6.24 am the next morning

Dwadashi Tithi - Monday morning at 10:07 am

Ayushman Yoga - 9.07 pm

Chitra Nakshatra - Till 12:14 am

Rahukal

Delhi - from 08:08 am to 09:28 am

Mumbai - from 08:13 am to 09:37 am

Chandigarh - from 08:13 am to 09:31 am

Lucknow - from 07:51 am to 09:11 am

Bhopal - from 08:00 am to 09:22 am

Kolkata - from 07:16 am to 08:38 am

Ahmedabad - from 08:19 am to 09:41 am

Chennai - from 07:37 am to 09:03 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:47 am

Sunset- 5: 25 pm

