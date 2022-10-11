Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, auspicious time and sunrise-sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2022 19:15 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022: Today is the third day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Wednesday is the day. Tritiya Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 1.59 pm late at night. Vajra Yoga will remain till 2.21 pm today. Vajra means hard. Vehicles etc. are not bought in this yoga, otherwise, it may cause loss or accident. Buying gold in this yoga is stolen. Along with this, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will remain till 5.10 pm today. This is a very auspicious yoga. This is the yoga formed by the combination of Vaar and Nakshatra. If this yoga is formed on Thursday and Friday, then whatever the date may be, this yoga gets destroyed. Along with this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 5.10 pm today. 

Auspicious time

Tritiya Tithi - Late at night till 59 minutes

Vajra Yoga - till 2.21 pm
Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga - till 5:10 pm 
Bharani Nakshatra - till 5.10 pm 

Rahukaal

Delhi- 12:08 pm till 01:34 pm
Mumbai - 12:25 pm to 01:53 pm
Chandigarh - 12:09 pm to 01:35 pm
Lucknow - From 11:53 before noon to 01:20 in the afternoon
Bhopal - 12:07 pm to 01:34 pm
Kolkata - 11:23 PM to 12:51 PM
Ahmedabad - 12:26 pm to 01:53 pm
Chennai - 11:55 pm to 01:24 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:19 am 
Sunset - 5:54 pm

Related Stories
Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 9 October: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 10 October: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 10 October: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 11 October: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 11 October: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

 

Also Read: Love Horoscope, October 11: Good day for Leo and Taurus to go out on date, know about other zodiac signs

Also Read: Horoscope Today, Oct 11: Favorable day for Leo, Libra, Gemini; business profits on cards for Sagittarius

Read More Astrology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News