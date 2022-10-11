Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 12 October 2022: Today is the third day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Wednesday is the day. Tritiya Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 1.59 pm late at night. Vajra Yoga will remain till 2.21 pm today. Vajra means hard. Vehicles etc. are not bought in this yoga, otherwise, it may cause loss or accident. Buying gold in this yoga is stolen. Along with this, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will remain till 5.10 pm today. This is a very auspicious yoga. This is the yoga formed by the combination of Vaar and Nakshatra. If this yoga is formed on Thursday and Friday, then whatever the date may be, this yoga gets destroyed. Along with this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 5.10 pm today.

Auspicious time

Tritiya Tithi - Late at night till 59 minutes

Vajra Yoga - till 2.21 pm

Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga - till 5:10 pm

Bharani Nakshatra - till 5.10 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi- 12:08 pm till 01:34 pm

Mumbai - 12:25 pm to 01:53 pm

Chandigarh - 12:09 pm to 01:35 pm

Lucknow - From 11:53 before noon to 01:20 in the afternoon

Bhopal - 12:07 pm to 01:34 pm

Kolkata - 11:23 PM to 12:51 PM

Ahmedabad - 12:26 pm to 01:53 pm

Chennai - 11:55 pm to 01:24 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:19 am

Sunset - 5:54 pm

