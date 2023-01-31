Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Visakhapatnam to soon become Andhra Pradesh's capital, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh: Speaking at a meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would be shifting his office to the port city in the months to come.

Andhra Pradesh: In a major development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, confirmed that the State capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam. He made these remarks while chairing the preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam in March.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said he would be shifting his office to the port city in the months to come. The state's present capital is Amaravati.

 

What CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said? 

"Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come," CM Reddy said. 

Last year in November, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government repealed the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 intended to establish three capitals for the State.

The State government had proposed three capitals, Visakhapatnam (Executive capital), Amaravati (Legislative capital) and Kurnool (Judicial capital).

The Chief Minister further said the State Government is organising the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 and urged the corporate community to take part in the meet and invest in the State.

(With inputs from PTI)

