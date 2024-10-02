Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 2, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Suspense over possible Israeli counter-attack against Iran, Israel claims, no major damage after Tuesday’s attack by Iran with 181 ballistic missiles

Israeli army units enter south Lebanon, engaged in fighting with Hezbollah militants

Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar, says, party will fight November assembly bypolls

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.