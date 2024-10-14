Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 14, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Was the communal violence in UP's Bahraich during Durga idol immersion pre-planned?
- Jharkhand police fires teargas shells to control mob during Durga idol immersion in Garhwa, clashes broke out in Belagavi, Karnataka after Durga idol was desecrated
- Exclusive: How co-conspirators helped shooters in gunning down NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai Police arrests 3 persons, search for third elusive shooter continues
