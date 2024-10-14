Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 14, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2024 20:56 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Was the communal violence in UP's Bahraich during Durga idol immersion pre-planned?
  • Jharkhand police fires teargas shells to control mob during Durga idol immersion in Garhwa, clashes broke out in Belagavi, Karnataka after Durga idol was desecrated
  • Exclusive: How co-conspirators helped shooters in gunning down NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai Police arrests 3 persons, search for third elusive shooter continues

     

