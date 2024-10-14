Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 14, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Was the communal violence in UP's Bahraich during Durga idol immersion pre-planned?

Jharkhand police fires teargas shells to control mob during Durga idol immersion in Garhwa, clashes broke out in Belagavi, Karnataka after Durga idol was desecrated

Exclusive: How co-conspirators helped shooters in gunning down NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai Police arrests 3 persons, search for third elusive shooter continues

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.