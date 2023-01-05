Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 5, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: How billionaire Gautam Adani responded to Rajat Sharma’s questions in ‘Aap Ki Adalat’

Exclusive: Centre halts Jharkhand govt’s move to declare Sammed Shikhar as tourist spot

Exclusive: Exodus begins as nearly 570 buildings may collapse in Joshimath anytime due to sinking of land

