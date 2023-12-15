Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 15, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Unanswered questions on Parliament security breach: Whose idea was it? Who funded intruders? Who is the real mastermind?
- Licensed meat traders in Madhya Pradesh asked to keep shops covered
- Ex-CMs Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot attend new CM Bhajan Lal Sharma’s oath-taking ceremony in Jaipur, New CM, deputy CMs take charge in Secretariat after performing pooja
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.