Will Rs 25,000-crore Tajpur port project become reality? BJP's rise to power in Bengal revives hopes

Kolkata:

Renewed optimism is emerging around the long-pending Tajpur deep sea port project in West Bengal, following the rise of the BJP state’s political landscape. Industry stakeholders believe that closer coordination between the state government and the Centre could help move the Rs 25,000 crore project forward after years of delay.

This positive outlook comes despite a recent setback, when a global tender issued in December 2025 by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) was cancelled after it failed to receive the required number of bids.

"With the Centre-state alignment in Bengal, the project is well positioned to gain momentum. However, its full potential will hinge on robust last-mile connectivity and seamless multimodal integration," Adhip Nath Pal Chaudhuri, Chairman, National Shipping and Logistics Committee, BCC&I, told PTI.

Tajpur port to boost trade in eastern India

Chaudhuri noted that the Tajpur port could significantly boost trade in eastern India. By allowing large vessels to dock directly, it would reduce dependence on transshipment hubs, cut logistics costs and ease congestion at Kolkata and Haldia ports. This, in turn, could improve turnaround time and overall reliability.

The project has also featured prominently in political commitments. In its 2026 West Bengal assembly election manifesto, the BJP promised to develop both the Tajpur deep sea port and the proposed Kulpi port, highlighting their importance for industrial growth, logistics and job creation.

Located in East Midnapore district, the Tajpur port was first proposed more than a decade ago. The aim was to ease pressure on the Kolkata dock system and strengthen maritime infrastructure in the region. Initially, the plan involved collaboration with Kolkata Port Trust, now known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

Tajpur port project hangs fire

Later, the state government decided to pursue the project through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. In 2021, bids were invited under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) emerged as the highest bidder, ahead of JSW Infrastructure.

In October 2022, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the Letter of Intent to APSEZ, with the project expected to attract significant investment. However, in November 2023, the state government announced a fresh tender process without providing a clear explanation.

The earlier agreement with the Adani Group was formally terminated in June 2025, ending nearly four years of engagement. A new global tender followed in December 2025, offering a 99-year concession period and around 1,000 acres for port-linked industrial development. This, too, did not succeed and was eventually cancelled.

The project’s future now depends largely on the policy approach of the new state government and its ability to draw interest from major investors for this long-delayed initiative.

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