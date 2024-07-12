Bengal govt moves Supreme Court against Governor Bose for withholding assent on eight bills

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) The Supreme Court of India

In yet another confrontation between the TMC-led state government and the Raj Bhavan's office of West Bengal, the latter on Friday (July 12) moved to the Supreme Court against Governor C.V. Ananda Bose for withholding assent on as many as eight bills.

In a plea filed to the Supreme Court, the state government defended its position, citing the Governor's move as a violation of Article 200. The TMC government said the denial of assent without assigning any reason to the bills passed by the assembly was contrary to Article 200 of the Constitution, which provides for the process for a bill passed by the assembly of a state to be presented to the governor for assent. The governor may either assent, withhold assent, or reserve the bill for consideration by the President.





Significantly, the state government said that it is affecting the residents of the state, for whose welfare the bills were passed.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the bills which were passed by the state assembly, (earlier in 2022 and 2023), and are awaiting the assent of the Governor's office also pertain to the time when now Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the Governor in the state.

The bills include the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, the West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences (Amendment) Bill, the West Bengal Private University Laws (Amendment) Bill, the West Bengal Krishi Viswavidyalaya Laws, the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, the Aliah University (Amendment) Bill, and the West Bengal Town and Country (Planning and Development) (Amendment) Bill.