West Bengal: Three killed, two injured after car plunges into pond in Howrah Residents and authorities rushed to the spot to rescue the car occupants. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Howrah (West Bengal) :

As many as three children were killed after a poolcar plunged into a pond in West Bengal's Howrah. Two persons were injured in the mishap. Residents and authorities rushed to the spot to rescue the car occupants. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred as the children were returning home from school, when the driver lost control of the car and it plunged into a pond in Uluberia.

"The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead.

Two others are undergoing treatment," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The driver has been detained and the vehicle was impounded.

Uttarakhand: Five killed after bus falls in ravine

A tragic accident in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district claimed the lives of five passengers when a bus plunged into a deep gorge in the Narendranagar area in Tehri. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reported that the vehicle veered out of control on Monday near Kunjapuri–Hindolakhal and tumbled roughly 70 metres down the slope.

Responding to the alert, five SDRF teams arrived at the location and began rescue operations. Officials confirmed that five people died at the scene, while the injured were being brought up from the ravine and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, the bus was carrying 28 passengers at the time of the accident.

CM Dhami expresses pain over Tehri mishap

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed anguish over the incident, adding that authorities were actively involved in rescue operation.

"The news of the bus accident near Kunjapuri Temple in Narendra Nagar, Tehri, is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at His divine feet and that the bereaved families are granted the strength to endure this immense sorrow," CM Dhami posted on X.

"The injured in the accident are being sent to the nearest hospital by the district administration and SDRF, and the seriously injured have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. I am in constant contact with local authorities regarding this matter. I pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured," he added.