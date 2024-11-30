Saturday, November 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Bengal: Man arrested with confidential DRDO documents, radioactive californium in Darjeeling

Bengal: Man arrested with confidential DRDO documents, radioactive californium in Darjeeling

A police officer said that the arrest was made from Belgachi village in Naxalbari block on November 26 in a joint raid by the Army and the West Bengal Police.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Darjeeling Published : Nov 30, 2024 7:42 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 7:47 IST
west Bengal, Man arrested with confidential DRDO documents in bengal, man nabbed with radioactive ca
Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal: Man arrested with confidential DRDO documents, radioactive californium in Darjeeling.

West Bengal: A man was arrested in West Bengal's Darjeeling district with confidential DRDO documents and a large quantity of radioactive materials, police said on Friday (November 29). The accused was identified as Francis Ekka. He is the husband of Amrita Ekka, a TMC leader of Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti.

"We found several confidential DRDO documents and a large quantity of radioactive Californium in his possession. The accused person failed to give any clear answer as to why those materials were with him," the officer told media.

The market value of a gram of the seized material could be around Rs 17 crore, he claimed.

"The accused has been charged with smuggling sensitive DRDO documents and radioactive materials. He may have links to foreign organisations. He is being interrogated," the officer said.

Police have sealed the house from where the radioactive materials were seized, he added.

Related Stories
Trinamool dominates West Bengal bypolls, leads in all six constituencies

Trinamool dominates West Bengal bypolls, leads in all six constituencies

Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Ultadanga area, 10 houses gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Kolkata's Ultadanga area, 10 houses gutted

'Misinterpreted': Kolkata Raj Bhavan on row over Bengal Governor unveiling his own statue

'Misinterpreted': Kolkata Raj Bhavan on row over Bengal Governor unveiling his own statue

BJP MLAs to march to Bangla Dy High Commission to protest arrest of ISKCON leader: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP MLAs to march to Bangla Dy High Commission to protest arrest of ISKCON leader: Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal BJP holds protest march to Bangladesh Dy High Commission over ISKCON priest's arrest

Bengal BJP holds protest march to Bangladesh Dy High Commission over ISKCON priest's arrest

BJP walks out of West Bengal assembly over rejected motion on religious attacks during puja

BJP walks out of West Bengal assembly over rejected motion on religious attacks during puja

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement