Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal: Man arrested with confidential DRDO documents, radioactive californium in Darjeeling.

West Bengal: A man was arrested in West Bengal's Darjeeling district with confidential DRDO documents and a large quantity of radioactive materials, police said on Friday (November 29). The accused was identified as Francis Ekka. He is the husband of Amrita Ekka, a TMC leader of Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti.

"We found several confidential DRDO documents and a large quantity of radioactive Californium in his possession. The accused person failed to give any clear answer as to why those materials were with him," the officer told media.

The market value of a gram of the seized material could be around Rs 17 crore, he claimed.

"The accused has been charged with smuggling sensitive DRDO documents and radioactive materials. He may have links to foreign organisations. He is being interrogated," the officer said.

Police have sealed the house from where the radioactive materials were seized, he added.

More details are awaited in this regard.