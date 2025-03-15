West Bengal: Internet services suspended in parts of Birbhum's Sainthia town till March 17 West Bengal: The order further states that no restrictions are being placed on voice calls or SMS. Similarly, no restrictions on newspapers have been placed, adding, "hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way.

West Bengal: Internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services have been suspended in at least five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town in West Bengal's Birbhum district to prevent the spread of rumours and unlawful activities. The shutdown is in effect from March 14 (Friday) to March 17 (Monday).

The prohibitory order, issued by the Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal on March 14, suspending internet and call services, cited concerns over the potential spreading of rumours for unlawful activities. Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed in the affected areas following reports of a stone-pelting incident in Birbhum.

"Any data related message or class of message to or from any person or class of persons, to or from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network under the ambit of Telecommunications Act, 2023, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," read the order.

"The restrictions apply to Sainthia, Hatora Gram Panchayat (GP), Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GP, Dariyapur GP, and Fulur GP."

In view of the recent events in some areas, Internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony maybe used for spreading rumour for unlawful activities in geographical area of Sainthia town area of Sainthia Municipality, Hatora GP, Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GO, Fariyapur GP and Fulur GP area under Sainthia police station of Sainthia community development block in Birbhum Revenue district, under Birbhum police district over the next few days and hence the service may be temporarily shut down," the order read.

The order shall come into force with immediate effect from March 14 and shall remain valid till 8 AM of March 17, it added.