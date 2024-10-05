West Bengal correctional homes to serve special festive menu for prisoners during Durga Puja

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Amid the commencement of Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal, the correctional home authorities have announced a change in the food menu to be served to the prisoners. According to the information released, this move will take effect from Sasthi (October 9) to Dashami (October 12) to ensure that prisoners and undertrials in correctional facilities don't feel left out during the festive season.

"We receive requests from inmates for better food during every festival. This year, we've introduced a new menu, and we hope it will bring smiles to their faces. I consider this a very positive step towards reforming them," an official said.

"The delicacies for Durga Puja will be prepared by inmates who work as cooks," he added.

Notably, the list of delicacies includes ‘Macher Matha Diye Pui Shak’ (Malabar spinach with fish head), ‘Macher Matha Diye Dal’ (dal with fish head), ‘Luchi-Cholar Dal’ (puri and Bengali chana dal), ‘Payesh’ (Bengali porridge), chicken curry, ‘Aloo Potol Chingri’ (shrimp with pointed gourd and potato), mutton biryani with raita, and ‘Basanti Pulao’ (yellow pulao).

'We want to bring change in their routine'

While elaborate preparations are being made for non-vegetarian delicacies, special attention is also being given to those who prefer vegetarian food.

"To respect the religious sentiments of the inmates, non-vegetarian food will not be served to everyone, and the prisoners will be asked to choose their preferred items," the official stated.

“We want to bring a change in their routine, offering them a break from their daily lives. For many Bengalis and others who have lived in the state for years, Durga Puja and other festivals are incomplete without fish and meat. So, we aimed to introduce variety in their meals to allow them to relish the festival as Bengalis,” he added.

About correctional homes in West Bengal

Currently, 26,994 men and 1,778 women are lodged across 59 correctional homes in the state.

"For every major event, we strive to make special arrangements for the inmates," another official said.

"The change in the menu during the festive season will be implemented across all correctional homes," he added.

