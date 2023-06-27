Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's helicopter makes emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase near Siliguri due to low bad weather. As per a TMC leader, Banerjee was on the way to the Bagdogra airport after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. Fortunately, she is safe. Her helicopter ran into bad weather while flying over the Baikunthapur forest, official informed.

Due to bad weather, pilot decided to make an emergency landing

"Due to low visibility, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. She is safe," said TMC leader Rajib Banerjee.

"It was raining very heavily here, and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing," an official told PTI.

She will travel by road to Bagdogra airport

Following the incident, Banerjee will travel by road to the Bagdogra airport, and then fly back to Kolkata. Banerjee was touring parts of northern West Bengal to campaign for the panchayat elections, the polling for which will be held on July 8.