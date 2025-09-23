Durga Puja preparations hit as heavy rain wreaks havoc in Kolkata; IMD issues alert | Video Very heavy showers overnight threw life out of gear in Kolkata and its surrounding areas, with several places inundated under knee-deep water and traffic paralysed.

Kolkata:

As Kolkata immersed itself in Durga Puja celebrations, very heavy overnight showers on Tuesday brought the city and surrounding areas to a standstill. Several localities were inundated with knee-deep water, leaving traffic paralysed. Visuals shared by residents on social media showed waterlogged streets, with rainwater entering houses and residential complexes owing to the overnight rain that started past midnight.

Watch the video here

IMD predicts rain till September 25

Kolkata and its adjoining districts are on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall till Wednesday, triggered by a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal.

The city recorded unprecedented showers on Tuesday, with Garia Kamdahari receiving 332 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), Ballygunge (264 mm), and Thantania in north Kolkata (195 mm), according to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

A low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to move northwestwards, bringing widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour over some districts of south Bengal, the IMD said.

The IMD said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts of South Bengal till Wednesday.

Adding to concerns, the weather office predicted another low-pressure area forming over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25, which could prolong the wet spell and further disrupt Durga Puja celebrations.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Durga Puja 2025 pandals list: North Kolkata classics to South Kolkata showstoppers

Also Read: ​Dhunuchi dance: A deep dive into the soulful tradition of Durga Puja nights