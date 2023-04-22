West Bengal: Fresh clashes in Kaliyaganj over rape and murder of minor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel try to control the situation after violent protests against the death of a minor girl, in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

West Bengal: Fresh clashes were reported in Kaliaganj's Uttar Dinajpur area on Saturday after locals protested against the state administration over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl student in the region.

According to reports, locals who were protesting against the Bengal government, engaged in clashes with police a day after the minor's dead body was found. In order to control the agitation, police resorted to lathi-charge but the locals retaliated with stone pelting.

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar and other leaders who wanted to meet the victim's family were stopped from visiting the town by the police.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader Bharati Ghosh said, "Police overlooked all rules that they must follow when any crime is committed. They dragged the body in a very insensitive manner. Police have become an active participants in the whole process of crime. They are trying to cover the crime scene, destroy evidence and save culprits. I demand CBI investigation into this incident."'

"CM Mamata Banerjee is not doing justice to her post, she should resign. West Bengal government wants to hide the evidence. There should be a CBI investigation in this case," said BJP MP Locket Chatterjee.

"We will meet the family of the victim, talk to officials and doctors who did the post-mortem of the victim & prepare the report. The government should be sensitive, especially in the case of girls. It's pathetic the way victim's body was dragged," said Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, NCPCR.

The National Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of a video alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in Uttar Dinajpur.

ALSO READ | 'Why 2024, NCP can stake claim to Maharashtra CM post now also,' says Ajit Pawar

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi moves out of official bungalow, says, 'Paid price for speaking truth'