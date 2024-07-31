Two wagons of goods train derail near Rangapani railway station station in West Bengal, none injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The incident took place near Rangapani railway station in West Bengal.

In yet another such incident, a goods train derailed in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Wednesday. The incident took place near Rangapani railway station of the district. According to reports, two wagons of the train went off the tracks, though no injuries have been reported. Last month, on June 17, a freight train had collided with the Kanchanjunga Express on the same route, resulting in the death of nine people.

In a similar incident, a goods train had derailed in Bengal's Ranaghat last month on July 21. Speaking to the media, Sealdah Eastern Railway DRM Deepak Nigam had said that the rear guard bogie of a goods train derailed in the goods ward of Ranaghat during internal shunting.

Earlier incidents of Goods train derailments

At least two wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station in Odisha on July 26. According to officials, the incident took place at around 8.30 am. There were no reports of injuries, they added. The middle and up lines remained unaffected as the derailment occurred on the down line, the officials said. The visuals from the accident site also surfaced, showing Railway teams engaged in the restoration work.

In a similar incident in May, at least four wagons of a goods train derailed near Kantabanji station in Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR). The incident had taken place on May 31, causing disruption of train movement on both tracks, said officials. However, no injuries were reported in the incident, they said, adding that senior railway officials were on the spot and investigating the matter.

Three wagons of a goods train derailed in Alwar Yard in Rajasthan in the early hours of July 21, Railway officials said. "It happened on side line of the yard hence traffic movement on the Delhi-Alwar route remained unaffected,” CPRO, North Western Railway said. The incident took place at 2:30 am, the officials said. "The Alwar-Mathura route was affected but since there was no passenger or freight train during that time it didn't affect train operations," he added.

