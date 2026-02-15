Tollygunge Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Tollygunge Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 152 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Left alliance are the main parties in the state. The Tollygunge Assembly constituency comes under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 elections, TMC heavyweight Aroop Biswas defeated BJP candidate Babul Supriyo by a margin of around 50,000 votes.

Tollygunge Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Tollygunge Assembly constituency is a part of the Kolkata district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,69,713 voters in the Tollygunge constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,31,627 were male and 1,38,078 were female voters. Eight voter belonged to the third gender. 1,889 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tollygunge in 2021 was 131.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Tollygunge constituency was 2,57,702. Out of this, 1,26,004 voters were male, 1,31,693 were female and five belonged to a third gender. There were 600 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tollygunge in 2016 was 131.

Tollygunge Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Tollygunge Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

Tollygunge Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Tollygunge Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Aroop Biswas received 1,01,440 votes to defeat BJP candidate Babul Supriyo, who received 51,360 votes.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, TMC leader Aroop Biswas had received 90,603 votes to defeat CPI(M)'s Madhuja Sen Roy, who received 80,707.

2021: Aroop Biswas (TMC)

2016: Aroop Biswas (TMC)

2011: Aroop Biswas (TMC)

2006: Aroop Biswas (TMC)

2001: Pankaj Kumar Banerjee (TMC)

1996: Pankaj Kumar Banerjee (Congress)

1991: Prasanta Sur (CPIM)

1987: Prasanta Sur (CPIM)

1982: Prasanta Sur (CPIM)

1977: Prasanta Sur (CPIM)

1972: Pankaj Kumar Banerjee (Congress)

1971: Satyapriya Roy (CPIM)

1969: Niranjan Sengupta (CPIM)

1967: Niranjan Sengupta (CPIM)

1962: Niranjan Sengupta (CPI)

1957: Haridas Mitra (Praja Socialist Party)

1952: Ambika Chakrabarty (CPI)

1952: Priya Ranjan Sen (Congress)

Tollygunge Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tollygunge Assembly constituency was 1,97,642 or 73.28 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,94,165 or 75.34 per cent.