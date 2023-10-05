Mamata Banerjee gains in West Bengal as BJP loses steam: India TV-CNX Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to secure 10 seats, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) may win 30 and Congress 2 if Lok Sabha elections are held today, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

In terms of vote share, the saffron party may get 36 per cent votes, TMC likely to get 48 per cent, Congress 7 per cent, CPI(M) 6 per cent and others may get 3 per cent, according to the survey.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 18 seats while Mamata's TMC got 22 seats.

The high stakes Lok Sabha elections are due to be held next year during the April-May period.

In order to give a tough competition, around 28 opposition parties have come together and formed their I.N.D.I.A. bloc to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The I.N.D.I.A. alliance has so far held three meetings in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai but has not yet chose their leader or announced its Prime Ministerial candidate to take on the BJP government.

Also, there have been no discussions over the crucial issue of seat-sharing.

