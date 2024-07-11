Suvendu Adhikari meets Amit Shah, apprises him of deteriorating women's security situation in West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @SUVENDUWB West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari emphasized the deteriorating women's security situation in the Mamata Banerjee-led state on Thursday (July 11). He was holding a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which he elaborated on the tragic instances of atrocities committed against women in West Bengal's Chopra (where a woman was publicly flogged along with her alleged partner), Cooch Behar (where a lady BJP Minority Morcha Karyakarta was disrobed and beaten), and Ariadaha (where a woman (prima facie) was held by her hands and legs and beaten with sticks), among others.

In a post shared on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Bengal BJP leader said that a discussion over the post-poll violence in West Bengal was held during the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah today.

"I would like to thank Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, for sparing 45 minutes today at his residence in New Delhi. The Home Minister patiently listened about the 'mob violence' that has gripped West Bengal and the atrocities committed on women by TMC leaders Tajimul alias JCB in Chopra and Jayant Singh in Kamarhati-Ariadaha," he said.

"He enquired about the victims of the post-poll violence and extended full support regarding the abatement of the same," the West Bengal BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that during today's meeting, the West Bengal leader said, he also shared a USB drive with Home Minister Amit Shah, which allegedly contains video footage of the Chopra public flogging incident, the Cooch Behar disrobing incident of a lady BJP Minority Morcha Karyakarta, the Bankra gang war between two factions of TMC, and a TMC Panchayat member in Murshidabad roaming around with crude bombs and the Ariadaha incident.

READ MORE | West Bengal Police blocks Suvendu Adhikari from entering Raj Bhavan amid post-poll violence claims

READ MORE | Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6: Bengal to witness another BJP vs TMC showdown in 8 seats including Kant

​