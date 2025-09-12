Student stabbed to death after brawl at Dakshineswar Metro Station in Kolkata; accused at large According to eyewitness accounts, the tragedy unfolded around 3:15 pm when two groups of students arrived via the metro. An argument broke out between them as they were exiting the station premises. The heated exchange quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Kolkata:

A 17-year-old student was killed after a violent clash erupted at the Dakshineswar Metro Station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. The incident took place on Friday in broad daylight and has sent shockwaves through the area.

The deceased has been identified as Manojit Yadav. Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the assailant, who is also reported to be a student.

According to eyewitness accounts, the tragedy unfolded around 3:15 pm when two groups of students arrived via the metro. An argument broke out between them as they were exiting the station premises. The heated exchange quickly escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, one student allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his opponent.

The attack caused panic among metro commuters, with blood spattering across the station floor.

Questions raised over security

The critically injured student was rushed to the Baranagar State General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A weapon being found in a high-security Metro zone has raised concerns about gaps in passenger screening and surveillance.

Metro spokesperson says incident occurred in a “non-ticketing area”

However, a Metro Railway spokesperson clarified that the incident occurred in a “non-ticketing area” near the Dakshineshwar temple side of the Metro entry gate, not on the platform or beyond the turnstile gate.

When asked if the location is part of the Metro premises, he confirmed it is. But he added that it’s not always possible for RPF personnel to monitor every person’s movement in the area before the turnstile gate or behind the ticket counter.

"We had informed the local police station immediately after the incident and were coordinating with the local administration," PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.