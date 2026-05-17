Security cover of several TMC leaders scaled down as West Bengal government reviews VIP protection

Kolkata:

In a move that is likely to cause a row in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's government has decided to prune the security cover of many politicians, including leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), said sources on Sunday. The step was taken following a security assessment and review of threat perceptions by the security forces.

The security cover has been reduced for Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, former minister Arup Biswas, party state president Subrata Bakshi, Beliaghata MLA Kunal Ghosh, Sovan Chatterjee, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Kumar, retired DGP Manoj Malaviya and former acting DGP Piyush Pandey. The state government feels that these leaders don't require additional security protection.

As per sources, police house guards posted outside the residences of the above-mentioned leaders have been withdrawn. These leaders would now only receive the protection corresponding to their current constitutional or official status. However, Kalyan Banerjee and Rajeev Kumar, both Members of Parliament, will continue to receive security cover entitled to MPs.

Abhishek Banerjee's security cover withdrawn

The development comes days after the additional security cover for TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was withdrawn following a detailed review. Banerjee, who is a Lok Sabha member from the Diamond Harbour constituency, continues to receive Z plus-category police protection, though.

Officials said no police vehicle will now conduct advance route checks or ensure traffic clearance for Banerjee's movement as part of the revised security cover. Additionally, the state government has also discontinued special pilot car facilities for Banerjee.

BJP's big win in Bengal

The decision to withdraw the security cover of Banerjee and other TMC leaders has been taken days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the assembly elections in the state, winning over 200 out of the 294 assembly constituencies in the state and ending TMC's 15-year rule.

Later, Adhikari was sworn in as the chief minister, while several senior leaders of the saffron party such as Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik and Dilip Ghosh were made ministers in the state. Adhikari has now vowed to end TMC's 'goonda raj' in the state and improve its economy.

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