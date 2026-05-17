West Bengal: Protest against bulldozer action turns violent in Kolkata, several held; three cops injured

Kolkata:

A protest against a demolition drive in Kolkata's Park Street turned violent after agitators pelted stones at the police, injuring three personnel and damaging several vehicles, said officials on Sunday.

The protestors were agitating against a bulldozer action that was launched by the West Bengal government against alleged illegal constructions in the Tiljala area following a fire at a factory that claimed two lives earlier this week.

According to the police, the protesters blocked a road against the cops. The police described it as an "unlawful assembly" and tried to disperse them. However, this led to a clash, with the protesters pelting stones at the police, triggering chaos in the area. They also allegedly damaged several vehicles parked alongside the road.

The situation, though, was quickly brought under control and central forces were deployed in affected areas. The police also conducted a flag march, urging people to maintain law and order.

Several of the protesters have also been arrested by the police and efforts are being made to identify others.

"Some people tried to block the road. It was an illegal gathering. The police were trying to disperse them, and there was some stone pelting at them. Three of our colleagues were injured. We have taken action as Police. We will take legal action later one. We will not spare anyone," Kolkata Additional Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashesh Biswas was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Minorities Commission has criticised the demolition drive in Kolkata, with its chairperson Ahmed Hassan Imran saying that the Muslim community in the state capital is facing a severe housing crisis. He said the Muslims are forced to live in concentrated areas.

"A system of unofficial permissions had emerged; by paying off municipal councillors, people managed to construct buildings reaching up to three stories. We have formally addressed this issue, and we intend to appeal to the Chief Minister, requesting that these structures be regularised upon payment of a fine," he told ANI, calling for action against the guilty.

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